Saudi Military Industries and L3 Tech establish a joint venture in the Kingdom

On June 18 in Paris, the Saudi Company for Military Industries (SAMI) signed an agreement to establish a joint venture with (L3 Technologies) to cooperate in the field of photovoltaic and infrared (EO/IR) technologies and special mission systems within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to the official Saudi Press Agency.The agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khatib, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saudi Arabian Military Industries, and Christopher Kopasek, Chairman and CEO of L3 Technologies, at the SAMI pavilion at the Paris Air Show.Al-Khatib said: “We are pleased with our partnership with (L3 Technologies), which comes within the framework of our efforts to establish a center of excellence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This long-term partnership will support our continuous endeavor to contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and will contribute to the development of the sensor systems industry. and special missions, as well as creating a comprehensive Lifetime Support Service (TLS) structure for our military clients.”For his part, Christopher Kopasek stressed that this long-term partnership will enhance their presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as this joint venture with SAMI, which includes research and development, manufacturing, training and sustainability activities, is a milestone in the further development and implementation of the company's growth strategy on a global level.L3 Technologies designs and manufactures electro-optical, infrared (EO/IR) and guided sensor systems, as well as fully customizable mission systems for air, land and ship vehicles.SAMI and L3 Technologies will jointly design and implement these advanced technologies and solutions for a variety of customer applications through a Center of Excellence to be established in the Kingdom.It is noteworthy that the two parties had previously signed last February a memorandum of understanding to establish this joint venture.