Saudi military coroner dismembered Khashoggi after murder in front of consul: report

A forensic official in the Saudi General Security Department cut up journalist Jamal Khashoggi in minutes after he entered the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago, Turkish sources have revealed.

Citing the security sources, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday that Salah al-Tubaigy - one of 15 Saudi agents sent to Istanbul the same day Khashoggi vanished - carried out the brutal act in front of the consul general Mohammed al-Otaibi.



"Tubaigy cut up Khashoggi's body in the presence of the consul. The operation lasted seven minutes and Tubaigy told his colleagues to listen to music while he dismembered the body," the sources said, citing recordings of the incident.



"Khashoggi was not interrogated before he was killed. He was insulted and beaten and then killed in the consul's office, who was asked to leave so that Tubaigy could cut up the body."



The sources added that Turkish authorities have recordings that indicate that Khashoggi was drugged and beaten before he was killed.



Tubaigy was one of 15 Saudi officials that arrived in Istanbul on two state-linked private planes on the day Khashoggi went missing.



The individuals checked into two hotels close to the consulate and then returned to Riyadh with one stopping in the UAE and the other in Egypt on the same day.



According to recent reports Tubaigy, who the head of the Saudi Fellowship of Forensic Pathology, arrived in Istanbul equipped with a bone saw.



Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor, vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain official documents for his upcoming marriage.



Saudi Arabia has denied involvement in his disappearance and Saudi-funded media has claimed the 15 Saudis were tourists visiting the Turkish city.