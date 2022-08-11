What's new

Saudi manufactured and developed cruise missile (land-sea) and (land-to-ground)

The SC said:
Saudi manufacture and development of a cruise missile (land-sea) and (land-to-ground)..

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1500889086034386953
I remember a well-known Turkish user saying that "Arabs cannot even develop a cruise missile" while repeating that 1 million times in every Arab-related thread on PDF and I recall many users laughing at that claim. I guess that this user will have to find something else to invent now.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1500889086034386953

110 km range, work ongoing on increasing the range to 200 km.

Thanks for the update, this is quite huge news and great to see. Many haters will get seizures or additional hemorrhoids so I should probably not have created this thread after seeing your post in the first place. Sorry for this.

Also this is clearly just a "tip of the iceberg", KSA has had an entire ballistic missile program running for ages. "Western/US" sources broke that ages ago as well with satellite evidence. Yet reading a supposed military forum like PDF, when reading about Arabs here, one would think that we were talking about the military industry of Togo.

Khan2727 said:
Can Arab users tell us more about this development?

@The SC @hamza gareeb @Philip the Arab @Ghostkiller ?

Also this appears to be “old news”. The tweet and video is from March 2022. Do we have any new information?
5 months old news.. you can't go on fast forward with these things..The guy in the video said everything _meaning technology-wise_ is already in the hands of Saudis.. and working on upgrades (Range, Size, Guidance...etc) all the time..We are all going to be happy seeing the tests.. just give it its time..
 
good news hope the best. they should work on air lunched CM it will extend the range.

what I am waiting the most is Chinese President visit next week to KSA I am sure there will be too many TOT china give TOT for UCAV series before and BM program since 80s.
 
TKF-500 Turbofan Engine​


This project aims to research, develop and manufacture the TKF-500 Turbofan with a tandem blades compressor and low specific fuel consumption (SFC). This engine can be used in many applications, such as: private aircraft, small personal aircraft, drones and guided rockets. The engine was chosen very carefully based on its advanced technological features, such as its thrust force of 5.35 kN, total weight including accessories of 96 kg, speed of 0.9 times the speed of sound, and maximum revolutions per minute (rpm) of 27000. It is 1005 mm long, with an external diameter of 360 mm.

The project also includes the design of two different axial compressors. The conventional axial compressor, and the tandem blades axial compressor. The latter can provide the engine with an air compression ratio up to 2:3:1 in each stage, compared to 1:6:1 using the conventional compressor. The whole project was carried out by trained and qualified national staff in cooperation with the Brazilian company, Turbomachine, in order to help achieve the objectives of Vision 2030.

The project aims to:​

  • Study, design and manufacture turbo-fan engines, especially those equipped with a tandem blades compressor.
  • Train and qualify national engineers and technicians to become jet engine specialists.
  • Increase the local content in non-oil sectors.
  • Transfer and localize jet engine technology to build national capabilities.

Key Achievements:​

  • Completing the manufacturing of all the initial industrial TKF-500 Turbofan model parts and components.
 
hamza gareeb said:
good news hope the best. they should work on air lunched CM it will extend the range.

what I am waiting the most is Chinese President visit next week to KSA I am sure there will be too many TOT china give TOT for UCAV series before and BM program since 80s.
In the video they said air to ground and ground to ground cruise missiles..
 

