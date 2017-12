I would say PAF could do nothing because this is not a task for Air force houthis are on the front lines and this task requires more army action than Air force. Saudis should send in army to claim victory. I have never seen a Guerilla war being won by just Air force. Saudis are just going throwing bombs on some poor civilians house and coming back. They need to send in their Great Royal Army.



Regarding Iran there is no proof that Iran has given any weapons to Houthis. Even UN has said that they cannot find any evidence to link Missiles to Iran, so Iran cannot be just sanctioned for just hot air there needs to be an evidence. Regarding Political support every country has a right to opinion.

