What's new

Saudi Leadership Congratulates China on National Day

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,235
-12
93,498
Country
China
Location
China

Saudi Leadership Congratulates China on National Day​


Saturday, 1 October, 2022 - 16:30

Asharq Al-Awsat
The Saudi leadership congratulated on Saturday China on the occasion of National Day, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, sent separate cables of congratulations to President Xi Jinping on the occasion.

They wished the president constant good health and the government and people of China steady progress and prosperity.

english.aawsat.com

Saudi Leadership Congratulates China on National Day

The Saudi leadership congratulated on Saturday China on the occasion of National Day, reported the Saudi Press Agency. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, sent separat
english.aawsat.com english.aawsat.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,235
-12
93,498
Country
China
Location
China

His Majesty the Sultan greets President of China​

1664646834-1664646834-189d6u8njkl4.jpg

Saturday 01/October/2022 21:53 PM

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulation to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on the 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of the Republic.

In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to the president and his country’s people further progress and prosperity and for the strong historic relations between the two countries continued development and progress.


timesofoman.com

His Majesty the Sultan greets President of China

His Majesty the Sultan greets President of China
timesofoman.com timesofoman.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

The SC
Saudi Crown Prince Meets with Pakistani Prime Minister
Replies
1
Views
294
The SC
The SC
beijingwalker
China congratulates Iran on upcoming SCO full membership: Xi
Replies
0
Views
147
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
K
Jordan’s Crown Prince engaged to Saudi girl Rajwa Al-Saif in Riyadh
Replies
2
Views
395
Khan2727
K
beijingwalker
China supports Saudi Arabia in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and stability: Xi
Replies
1
Views
326
Beast
B
The SC
Turkey's Erdogan Keen on Developing Economic Trade, Cooperation with Saudi Arabia
Replies
0
Views
238
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom