Saudi Leadership Congratulates China on National Day
Saturday, 1 October, 2022 - 16:30
Asharq Al-Awsat
The Saudi leadership congratulated on Saturday China on the occasion of National Day, reported the Saudi Press Agency.
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, sent separate cables of congratulations to President Xi Jinping on the occasion.
They wished the president constant good health and the government and people of China steady progress and prosperity.
