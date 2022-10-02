Saudi Leadership Congratulates China on National Day​

His Majesty the Sultan greets President of China​

Saturday 01/October/2022 21:53 PMHis Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulation to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on the 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of the Republic.In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to the president and his country’s people further progress and prosperity and for the strong historic relations between the two countries continued development and progress.