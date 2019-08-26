What's new

Saudi Land Forces to train with US Marines in Saudi Arabia

According to information published by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), The Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) commenced bi-lateral theater amphibious combat rehearsal (TACR) training alongside U.S. Marines and Sailors from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) in Tabuk, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 7, 2021.
U.S. Marine Corps joint light tactical vehicles maneuver to a vehicle staging area during a theater amphibious combat rehearsal in Tabuk, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 7. (Picture source U.S. Marines)

In preparation for the training, U.S. naval forces arrived via surface and air amphibious landings.

“We look forward to training alongside our Saudi partners,” said Col. Eric D. Cloutier, commanding officer, 24th MEU. “Bilateral exercises provide our forces the opportunity to increase readiness through shared tactics, techniques, and procedures and strengthen the bond between our two nations.”

TACR training integrates Navy and Marine Corps assets to practice and rehearse a range of critical logistics, aviation and ground combat-related capabilities, both afloat and ashore, highlighting the expeditionary and quick-response capabilities of the MEU.

As an inherently flexible maneuver force, capable of supporting routine and contingency operations, the presence of the ARG/MEU demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s commitment to regional partners and maritime security.

The 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three chokepoints, critical to the free flow of global commerce.

Saudi Land Forces to train with US Marines in Saudi Arabia | Defense News June 2021 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2021 | Archive News year (armyrecognition.com)
 
