More than half a million Rohingya have arrived from Myanmar’s western state of Rakhine since the end of August in what the United Nations has called the world’s fastest-developing refugee emergency.The exodus began after Myanmar security forces responded to Rohingya insurgents’ attacks on August 25 by launching a brutal crackdown that the United Nations has denounced as ethnic cleansing.In opening remarks broadcast on Russian television, the king also said a political solution to the conflict in Syria must be found that keeps that country in one piece.He said the territorial integrity of Iraq must be preserved.Putin hosted Salman for talks at the Kremlin, cementing a relationship that is crucial for determining world oil prices and could be pivotal for resolving conflicts in the Middle East.King Salman, the first sitting Saudi monarch to visit Russia, led a delegation to Moscow that agreed joint investment deals worth several billion dollars, providing much-needed investment for a Russian economy battered by low oil prices and Western sanctions.