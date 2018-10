Saudi King for continuity of Sheikh Hasina government

RIYADH, Oct 17, 2018 (BSS) – Saudi King and Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud today highly appreciated Bangladesh’s tremendous development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and stressed the need for continuity of her (Sheikh Hasina) government.“If the continuity of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is maintained, the relations between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh will be further improved and development will be made on all sides,” Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque quoted the King while briefing reporters after the King’s meeting with the prime minister here this afternoon.The foreign secretary said the Saudi King uttered thrice maintaining the continuity of the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.The meeting was held in a warm and cordial environment and the King himself welcomed the prime minister at the entrance of the Royal Palace, he said.Then the King told the prime minister, “it’s your home and you are always welcome here.”The King said Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh are brotherly countries and besides the religion, “we are tied up in many things.”When the prime minister thanked the King for his hospitality, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said it’s his responsibility.He said the ties between the two countries have improved a lot and mentioned that there are scopes to further strengthen the collaboration in the fields of economy, culture and defence and security.“We are jointly fighting against terrorism,” the King said and hoped that it will continue and it’s the reflection of common aspiration of the people of the two brotherly countries.When the prime minister proposed for boosting cooperation in different sectors including defence, the King termed those proposals as appropriate.“We will take steps in this regard after discussion at the official level,” the King said.The prime minister said a huge number of Bangladeshis are working in Saudi Arabia and thanked the Saudi government for their look after in this regard. The King said the Bangladeshis living in Saudi Arabia are making huge contributions to the Saudi economy. “It’s my responsibility to look after them,” she said.The prime minister invited the Saudi King to visit Bangladesh.The foreign secretary said the King accepted the invitation and said “we will work it out at diplomatic level.”He said the King highly appreciated Bangladesh’s role in establishing rights of the Palestinians.“Bangladesh always fights on the question of the Muslim Ummah, especially on the Palestine issue. Bangladesh’s position is always honourable on this issue and we are very much grateful for it,” the King said.PM’s Additional Press Secretary Md Nazrul Islam was also present at the briefing.