Saudi justice minister vows action against underage marriages

RIYADH: Saudi Justice Minister Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani on Monday issued a memorandum to all courts and marriage officials to refrain from concluding any marriage contract for those under the age of 18.The minister instructed the courts and officials to refer all such cases to the competent courts to take necessary legal measures in accordance with the Child Protection Law.The executive regulations of the Child Protection Law stipulate: "Before the conclusion of the marriage contract, it is necessary to ensure that a person marrying under the age of 18 will not be harmed, whether male or female."The circular also stated that matchmakers found violating the rules will also be held accountable and would be referred to the ministry for necessary legal action.Maha Al-Wabel, a Saudi opinion writer, said that stories of minor marriages are so painful."Minors face psychological damages and even more," she said that in a tweet. The Saudi Shoura Council voted earlier this year to ban underage marriages in the Kingdom. The council imposed the ban for both genders with the approval of two-thirds of its members.The law was eight years in the making, and was put before the council at least five times in last year's council sessions. The members voted to approve regulations limiting marriages of those under 18 years of age and banning marriages involving children under 15 years of age. The law was effective immediately.Globally, 12 million girls marry before age 18 every year, according to Girls Not Brides, a coalition working to end child marriage.The United Nations regards the practice as a human rights violation.Heather Hamilton, deputy director of Girls Not Brides, said it is "encouraging" that the kingdom is setting age limits for marriage, but the rules are a "far cry" from protecting children under 18, who can still marry with court approval."Girls are still at risk of being forced into marriage if their parents can persuade a court to agree," she said in an emailed statement."We know that even in countries like the U.S. and U.K., courts offer little protection to girls who don't want to marry but risk alienation or retribution from their families if they tell court officials their real feelings."Child marriage - defined internationally as marriage under 18 - remains legal in Britain. In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, teenagers can wed at 16 with parental consent. In Scotland, they do not need consent.The majority of U.S. states do not lay out a minimum age for marriage if statutory exceptions are met, such as parental or judicial consent or in case of pregnancy.Campaigners say children married young are more likely to leave school, get divorced, experience domestic abuse and mental health problems and live in poverty than those who marry later."There needs to be a complete ban on child marriage - with no exceptions. You have to make it clear to society that this is a negative social phenomenon and it should be stopped," said Adam Coogle, Middle East researcher at Human Rights Watch.