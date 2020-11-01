What's new

Saudi-Israeli coup attempt in Jordan fails.

First Turkey and now Jordan....for the 2nd time Saudi coup attempt/support against a fellow muslim country fails....Price Jordan has to pay for not accepting "deal of the century".

COUP D’ETAT PREVENTED IN JORDAN. ROYAL FAMILY MEMBERS REPORTEDLY ARRESTED
7 0 1 Share0 12 Support SouthFront
Attempted coup d’etat was prevented in Jordan. A number of high-ranking officials were arrested.
According to the American Washington Post about 20 people were arrested, including members of the royal family. According to some sources, the brother of the current king, Prince Hamza bin Hussein, was detained and placed under house arrest. Queen Mother Nur al-Hussein was arrested along with him. Some sources claim that among the detainees, there was also Yasser Suleiman, the head of the office of the king’s brother.
Jordanian news agency Petra claimed the detention of the former head of the royal administration, Basem Awadallah, and a member of the royal family, Prince Hassan bin Zayed. Among the detainees are also officers of the royal guard, tribal leaders, officials of the royal administration and others.
Later, Jordanian news agency Petra denied reports that the king’s brother was arrested, but it confirmed that there was a coup attempt.
Security measures have been stepped up in Amman.

southfront.org

Coup D'Etat Prevented In Jordan. Royal Family Members Reportedly Arrested

Attempted coup d’etat was prevented in Jordan. A number of high-ranking officials were arrested. According to the American Washington Post...
southfront.org


southfront.org

Jordan Is Where Domestic And Regional Fissures Collide

Submitted by Dr. James M. Dorsey. Former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein has papered over a rare public dispute in...
southfront.org
 
What Royal Family; these are products of British annointed minions as proxies.

Abdullah 's govt is extremely corrupt.

It has nothing to do with KSA or any other proxy.
 
