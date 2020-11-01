Saudi-Israeli coup attempt in Jordan fails.

aryobarzan said: First Turkey and now Jordan....for the 2nd time Saudi coup attempt/support against a fellow muslim country fails....Price Jordan has to pay for not accepting "deal of the century".



COUP D’ETAT PREVENTED IN JORDAN. ROYAL FAMILY MEMBERS REPORTEDLY ARRESTED

Attempted coup d’etat was prevented in Jordan. A number of high-ranking officials were arrested.

According to the American Washington Post about 20 people were arrested, including members of the royal family. According to some sources, the brother of the current king, Prince Hamza bin Hussein, was detained and placed under house arrest. Queen Mother Nur al-Hussein was arrested along with him. Some sources claim that among the detainees, there was also Yasser Suleiman, the head of the office of the king’s brother.

Jordanian news agency

Later, Jordanian news agency Petra denied reports that the king’s brother was arrested, but it confirmed that there was a coup attempt.

Security measures have been stepped up in Amman.



Jordan Is Where Domestic And Regional Fissures Collide Submitted by Dr. James M. Dorsey. Former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein has papered over a rare public dispute in...

What Royal Family; these are products of British annointed minions as proxies.Abdullah 's govt is extremely corrupt.It has nothing to do with KSA or any other proxy.