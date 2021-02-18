Saudi investors keen to invest $5bn in Bangladesh All Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia will be vaccinated free of cost, the Saudi ambassador in Dhaka said

TBS Report18 February, 2021, 08:40 pmLast modified: 18 February, 2021, 08:53 pmAll Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia will be vaccinated free of cost, the Saudi ambassador in Dhaka saidRepresentational image. Photo: CollectedRepresentational image. Photo: CollectedThe investors of Saudi Arabia are interested to invest around $5 billion in different sectors of Bangladesh, including the tourism and aviation sectors.Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan, the ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Dhaka, came up with the disclosure this afternoon when he paid a courtesy call on the state minister for civil aviation and tourism, Md Mahbub Ali.The state minister said Bangladesh will warmly welcome the investors from Saudi Arabia."It will be a pleasant experience to work with the Saudi investors for the development of Bangladesh's tourism. We, at the same time, firmly believe that we can work together for the development of the aviation industry as well," he said.State Minister Mahbub thanked the Saudi authorities for taking care of Bangladeshi nationals living in Saudi Arabia amid Covid-19 pandemic.Noting that Biman Bangladesh is operating flights to Saudi Arabia under special arrangements, he urged the Saudi authorities to approve operation of regular flights and facilitate the return of Bangladeshi migrant workers who fell stranded after returning home amid the pandemic.In response, the ambassador assured of making necessary arrangements to settle the issues.He lauded Bangladeshi migrant workers and said the Saudi employers are satisfied with their skill and hardworking attitude. He also disclosed that all Bangladeshi workers will be vaccinated in Saudi Arabia free of cost.Md Mokammel Hossain, secretary to the civil aviation and tourism ministry, was also present on the occassion.