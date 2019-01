Pakistan geo-politics can be complex that its hurts us the Iranian-Saudi sectarian proxy war effects us I am biased and tbh I curse the Saudis and the Gulfies for the mess they bought to our lands leading to folks like Taimur to exist in PDF and in our countrymen also around the Muslim world as well Iran at least does not spread this crap too much my issue is their geo-political alliance with India

Click to expand...