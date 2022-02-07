Saudi interior minister, Sheikh Rashid discuss regional security situation

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s full support to Saudi sovereignty​

Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz holds talks with President Alvi, PM Imran, Sheikh RashidFebruary 08, 2022Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting with the Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Photo: Radio PakistanPrime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed on Monday Pakistan’s full support for the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and condemned the Houthi militia’s attacks targeting the kingdom.According to a handout issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister met the visiting Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, who arrived in Islamabad on a daylong visit on Monday.The prime minister praised the leadership role of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al in promoting Islamic unity, and acknowledged the endeavours of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for peace and security in the region and beyond.“Condemning the Houthi militia attacks targeted towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the Kingdom’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement said.Imran lauded the vision of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for progress and prosperity of kingdom and his invaluable contribution to the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He also thanked the Saudi leadership for the recent financial budgetary support extended to Pakistan.Imran stressed the need for strengthening people-to-people linkages. He mentioned the conclusion of the bilateral ‘Agreement on Transfer of Offenders’ and hoped that a large number of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia would be repatriated to Pakistan.Prince Abdulaziz conveyed cordial greetings of the crown prince to the prime minister and reaffirmed the close fraternal relations between the two countries. He also acknowledged the positive contribution of Pakistanis in the development of the Kingdom and reiterated the resolve to work closely with the Pakistan side on all matters relating to his ministry.Prince Abdulaziz arrived in the federal capital on Monday at the invitation of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid. During the visit, he held talks with the minister at the Interior Ministry and later called on President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.During the meetings, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including the regional security situation. They reiterated the importance of further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation in various areas.According to Radio Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid and Prince Abdulaziz discussed issues of mutual interest, including the regional security situation. The minister thanked the Saudi government for taking excellent care of Pakistani workers.“The two ministers emphasised on strengthening ties between the Ministries of Interior of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” it said, adding that both sides agreed that better liaison between the two ministries was needed to address various issues, including security challenges....