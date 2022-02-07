What's new

Saudi interior minister, Sheikh Rashid discuss regional security situation

Saudi interior minister, Sheikh Rashid discuss regional security situation


Dawn.com
February 7, 2022 -


Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid welcomes a Saudi delegation, led by his counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi. — APP


Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid welcomes a Saudi delegation, led by his counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi. — APP


Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif calls on Pakistani counterpart, Sheikh Rashid. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan


Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif calls on Pakistani counterpart, Sheikh Rashid. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan


Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif met Pakistani counterpart, Sheikh Rashid, after arriving in Islamabad on Monday for a day-long visit.

According to Radio Pakistan, the two ministers discussed issues of mutual interest, including the regional security situation.

"The two ministers emphasised on strengthening ties between the Ministries of Interior of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. They said better liaison between ministries is needed to address various issues, including security challenges," the report said.

Rashid said that Pakistan valued its relations with Saudi Arabia as they were based on mutual trust and Islamic brotherhood.

He said that the two million Pakistanis working in the kingdom were a precious asset and thanked the Saudi government for taking excellent care of them.

Saudi minister arrives in Islamabad​

The Saudi minister arrived in Islamabad earlier today. Naif, who is accompanied by a delegation, was received by his Pakistani counterpart, Sheikh Rashid, at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Rashid said in a tweet.
Interior secretary Yousaf Naseem and other senior officials were also present on the occasion, APP reported.


According to state-run Radio Pakistan, the Saudi minister is visiting Pakistan on Rashid's invitation and will hold meetings with him, as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi.

"Regional situation, release of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia and other matters of mutual interest will be discussed during the visit," the Radio Pakistan report said.

Speaking about the visit during a press conference in Islamabad a day ago, Rashid had said that Pakistan had a deep, cordial and brotherly relationship with Saudi Arabia.

The interior ministers of Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, etc., were also being invited to visit Pakistan, he had added.
In this connection, he had further stated that the government was making all-out efforts for the return of Pakistani prisoners languishing in jails abroad.
 
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s full support to Saudi sovereignty​

Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz holds talks with President Alvi, PM Imran, Sheikh Rashid


Our Correspondent
February 08, 2022

prime minister imran khan during a meeting with the interior minister of saudi arabia prince abdulaziz bin saud bin nayef bin abdulaziz al saud photo radio pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting with the Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Photo: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed on Monday Pakistan’s full support for the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and condemned the Houthi militia’s attacks targeting the kingdom.

According to a handout issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister met the visiting Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, who arrived in Islamabad on a daylong visit on Monday.

The prime minister praised the leadership role of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al in promoting Islamic unity, and acknowledged the endeavours of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for peace and security in the region and beyond.

“Condemning the Houthi militia attacks targeted towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the Kingdom’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement said.

Imran lauded the vision of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for progress and prosperity of kingdom and his invaluable contribution to the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He also thanked the Saudi leadership for the recent financial budgetary support extended to Pakistan.

Imran stressed the need for strengthening people-to-people linkages. He mentioned the conclusion of the bilateral ‘Agreement on Transfer of Offenders’ and hoped that a large number of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia would be repatriated to Pakistan.

Prince Abdulaziz conveyed cordial greetings of the crown prince to the prime minister and reaffirmed the close fraternal relations between the two countries. He also acknowledged the positive contribution of Pakistanis in the development of the Kingdom and reiterated the resolve to work closely with the Pakistan side on all matters relating to his ministry.

Prince Abdulaziz arrived in the federal capital on Monday at the invitation of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid. During the visit, he held talks with the minister at the Interior Ministry and later called on President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meetings, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including the regional security situation. They reiterated the importance of further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation in various areas.

According to Radio Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid and Prince Abdulaziz discussed issues of mutual interest, including the regional security situation. The minister thanked the Saudi government for taking excellent care of Pakistani workers.

“The two ministers emphasised on strengthening ties between the Ministries of Interior of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” it said, adding that both sides agreed that better liaison between the two ministries was needed to address various issues, including security challenges.

...
 
Welcoming the Saudi minister at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Alvi said that both the brotherly countries enjoyed excellent relationship which needed to be further cemented for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He thanked Saudi Arabia for the valuable support in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as well as its participation in the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in December last year, besides providing financial support to Pakistan.

The president highlighted that both the countries had shared concerns on Afghanistan issue and urged the international community to help the Afghan people in the hour of need to save them from human catastrophe.

The president appreciated the role and support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting over 2 million Pakistanis. He also thanked the Saudi leadership for launching the “Road to Mecca” project and stressed that the government of Pakistan was looking forward to its expansion to other cities of the country.

Regarding the release of Pakistani prisoners in the kingdom, the president hoped that the Saudi government would give a positive consideration to the release of prisoners, who had completed their sentences.

The Saudi minister said that steps were being taken to help address the issue of Pakistani prisoners by the technical teams of the two countries. Prince Abdulaziz thanked Pakistan for extending a warm welcome and hospitality to his delegation during their stay in the country.
 
Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud meets Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on February 7, 2022..


1644278913569.png
 

