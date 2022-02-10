What's new

Saudi Interior Minister discussed with Pakistani leadership the possibilities of Pakistan sending a military brigade

RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,920
5
13,073
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So a brigade is what, 4000 men ?

Defensive role is okay. But still it will make us party of the conflict and we will no longer be unbiased observer. I also don't understand why KSA will need a brigade from PA ? I mean they are more then capable of protecting their own soil and they have been doing so since years now (houthis didn't just came today). Still, I agree to the request but with following conditions.

1. All the expense of that brigade is paid from KSA armed forces budget.

2. And we choose the place where we want to station those soldiers. Some Arab guy dictating our soldiers and running a circus won't be okay.

3. Every soldier will get secondary pay, obviously. As they also pay secondary salary when on space missions to other countries so yah.

4. And yes we want deals on investments. No loans, no grants. Invest here.

Abid123 said:
The Saudis have a military budget of 50+ billion USD. Why on earth would they need our support? What difference would a single military brigade make?
Click to expand...

I think I can come up with a conspiracy theory on that. Maybe Saudis somehow wants to drag us in the conflict. We send brigade for defensive roles and suddenly it get huge attacks from houthis "allegedly". Killing hundreds of our soldier. Kaboom. Now you are fighting Yemen houthis as well as Iran.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
3,938
1
4,446
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Tomcats said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491753228509356032
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1491753233198592003

It is pertinent to note that currently there is a joint mechanized training in Multan between the RSLF and PA, also the interior minister met the COAS on February 7th
Click to expand...

What purpose it will serve for the defence role in KSA?
KSA and Pakistan in past maintained such units under a joint liaison command of PA and Saudi Army. In 1st Gulf War KSA succumbed to USA pressure and that system was dismantled.
Now, PA also stretched in defence of the homeland, how could it contribute to the KSA defence?
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
3,109
0
3,954
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
It will never be defensive role, once you are in, you are going to fight.. its a ploy to drag Pakistan in,
Iranian unrest on western border will increase..
Beware of Saudi tricks… completely stay out of it
 
S

SilentEagle

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2021
59
0
51
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
RealNapster said:
So a brigade is what, 4000 men ?

Defensive role is okay. But still it will make us party of the conflict and we will no longer be unbiased observer. I also don't understand why KSA will need a brigade from PA ? I mean they are more then capable of protecting their own soil and they have been doing so since years now (houthis didn't just came today). Still, I agree to the request but with following conditions.

1. All the expense of that brigade is paid from KSA armed forces budget.

2. And we choose the place where we want to station those soldiers. Some Arab guy dictating our soldiers and running a circus won't be okay.

3. Every soldier will get secondary pay, obviously. As they also pay secondary salary when on space missions to other countries so yah.

4. And yes we want deals on investments. No loans, no grants. Invest here.



I think I can come up with a conspiracy theory on that. Maybe Saudis somehow wants to drag us in the conflict. We send brigade for defensive roles and suddenly it get huge attacks from houthis "allegedly". Killing hundreds of our soldier. Kaboom. Now you are fighting Yemen houthis as well as Iran.
Click to expand...
I think you have not much to offer other then millitary support. Pakistan has a large military which is non-arab it is win-win for both sides as a payment Saudis can invest in Pakistan and pay for the expense for deployment.
 
S

SilentEagle

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2021
59
0
51
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
If i were President of Pakistan honestly it's ride or die i would go in the middle east with all my power and carry out my duty. Gulf Arabs are generous they will reward it bigtime. But Pakistan also gets into a stronger position there.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
25,745
11
26,261
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Abid123 said:
The Saudis have a military budget of 50+ billion USD. Why on earth would they need our support? What difference would a single military brigade make?
Click to expand...
US soldiers cost them too much. Saudi govt pay their salaries while stationed in KSA around 65k to 60k per year a base salary of a soldier in US dollars, then technicians charge more and it goes up and crosses 100k easily, On top, they have to provide boarding and lodging. Equipment depreciation fee..etc ... now you can compare the rest. US DOD charges every single service and they are not cheap. For example, when US hand over THAAD , it came with US technicians because it's a very expensive and very sensitive system. Same agreement with F15 and AH64.
Our Soldiers cost them dirt cheap compared to any Western country. That is the reason the Saudi defence bill is extremely high.
 
Last edited:
alphapak

alphapak

FULL MEMBER
Nov 22, 2017
1,572
0
3,624
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
maverick1977 said:
It will never be defensive role, once you are in, you are going to fight.. its a ploy to drag Pakistan in,
Iranian unrest on western border will increase..
Beware of Saudi tricks… completely stay out of it
Click to expand...

Iran is already attacking Pakistan, What the Saudi's and Pakistani's need to do is to make a proxy army and take
the fight into Iran. They should also send a brigade to Saudi Arabia.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Saudi interior minister, Sheikh Rashid discuss regional security situation
Replies
7
Views
270
sur
sur
ghazi52
Who will be Pakistan’s next Army Chief and Joint Chief of the military
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
TNT
TNT
Taimoor Khan
At a time when Pakistan Iran relations are tanking, Saudi minister land in Pakistan.
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
198
Views
4K
mr.green
mr.green
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM, COAS discuss ‘professional matters’ of Pakistan Army
Replies
4
Views
462
Samurai_assassin
Samurai_assassin
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia top military commanders discuss regional security
Replies
1
Views
449
Titanium100
Titanium100

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom