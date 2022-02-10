Saudi Interior Minister discussed with Pakistani leadership the possibilities of Pakistan sending a military brigade

It is pertinent to note that currently there is a joint mechanized training in Multan between the RSLF and PA, also the interior minister met the COAS on February 7th
The Saudis have a military budget of 50+ billion USD. Why on earth would they need our support? What difference would a single military brigade make?
I think you have not much to offer other then millitary support. Pakistan has a large military which is non-arab it is win-win for both sides as a payment Saudis can invest in Pakistan and pay for the expense for deployment.So a brigade is what, 4000 men ?
Defensive role is okay. But still it will make us party of the conflict and we will no longer be unbiased observer. I also don't understand why KSA will need a brigade from PA ? I mean they are more then capable of protecting their own soil and they have been doing so since years now (houthis didn't just came today). Still, I agree to the request but with following conditions.
1. All the expense of that brigade is paid from KSA armed forces budget.
2. And we choose the place where we want to station those soldiers. Some Arab guy dictating our soldiers and running a circus won't be okay.
3. Every soldier will get secondary pay, obviously. As they also pay secondary salary when on space missions to other countries so yah.
4. And yes we want deals on investments. No loans, no grants. Invest here.
I think I can come up with a conspiracy theory on that. Maybe Saudis somehow wants to drag us in the conflict. We send brigade for defensive roles and suddenly it get huge attacks from houthis "allegedly". Killing hundreds of our soldier. Kaboom. Now you are fighting Yemen houthis as well as Iran.
We should keep out of Iran Saudi conflict !It will never be defensive role, once you are in, you are going to fight.. its a ploy to drag Pakistan in,
Iranian unrest on western border will increase..
Beware of Saudi tricks… completely stay out of it
US soldiers cost them too much. Saudi govt pay their salaries while stationed in KSA around 65k to 60k per year a base salary of a soldier in US dollars, then technicians charge more and it goes up and crosses 100k easily, On top, they have to provide boarding and lodging. Equipment depreciation fee..etc ... now you can compare the rest. US DOD charges every single service and they are not cheap. For example, when US hand over THAAD , it came with US technicians because it's a very expensive and very sensitive system. Same agreement with F15 and AH64.
It's a paper army. The military is kept intentionally weak to prevent a coup against the monarchy.