What's new

Saudi industry to produce THAAD air defense subsystems

K

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
274
0
277
Country
Pakistan
Location
Denmark

Saudi industry to produce THAAD air defense subsystems​

By Agnes Helou
Thursday, Mar 10
BZH2QH4N7ZBRTCA2RRYPK6T5UM.jpg
A THAAD interceptor is launched from the Reagan Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands during a 2019 test. (Courtesy of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency)

BEIRUT — In the first program of its kind in Saudi Arabia, a local organization is teaming with American firm Lockheed Martin to produce parts for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.

During the World Defense Show in Riyadh, which took place March 6-9, the General Authority for Military Industries, or GAMI, announced it approved two local projects for the THAAD air defense system: the first for manufacturing missile interceptor launchers, and the second for producing the missile interceptor canisters.

In October 2017, the U.S. State Department approved a foreign military sale to Saudi Arabia for THAAD and related support, equipment and services for an estimated cost of $15 billion. About a year later, in November 2018, the kingdom signed a letter of offer and acceptance with the United States for Lockheed’s THAAD.

The projects are part of Saudi Arabia’s effort to domestically spend 50% of its money set aside for defense equipment and services by the year 2030, according to a statement by GAMI.

“Along this localization journey, and with the robust relations with our international defense partners, air domain defense readiness is expected to be greatly enhanced,” said Gasem Al-Maimani, GAMI’s deputy governor, said in a statement.

“Lockheed Martin is engaged with its Saudi partners across several capacity-building programs that are formulated to contribute to the realization of the country’s development goals. This announcement will significantly boost global and regional security while supporting job creation and economic prosperity in Saudi Arabia,” said Joseph Rank, chief executive for Lockheed Martin in Saudi Arabia and Africa.

During the inaugural World Defense Show, GAMI said, it signed 22 industrial partnerships with domestic and international defense companies, for a total value of 29.7 billion riyals (U.S. $7.9 billion). The agreements included the direct purchase of military systems, the building of production lines, the transfer of know-how and training, and the localization of technologies and services. Saudi companies are involved in 46% of the total value of deals made during the show.

Neither Lockheed Martin nor GAMI responded to Defense News’ inquiries for further information.

www.defensenews.com

Saudi industry to produce THAAD air defense subsystems

In the first program of its kind in Saudi Arabia, a local organization is teaming with American firm Lockheed Martin to produce parts for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.
www.defensenews.com www.defensenews.com

In other news:

THAAD, in first operational use, destroys midrange ballistic missile in Houthi attack

www.defensenews.com

THAAD, in first operational use, destroys midrange ballistic missile in Houthi attack

The United Arab Emirates is the first to use the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System in an attack by Houthi militants. It successfully took out a mid-range ballistic missile aimed at a civilian site in the country.
www.defensenews.com www.defensenews.com

 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

The SC
THAAD in first operational use destroys mid-range BM in Houthi Attack..
Replies
7
Views
731
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
The SC
Saudi Arabia has no interest in the S-400, says Russian industry official
Replies
1
Views
515
The SC
The SC
D
Germany studies the possibility to purchase US or Israeli air defense missile system
Replies
0
Views
135
dani191
D
The SC
US State Department Approves Sale Parts to Support HAWK, PATRIOT and THAAD to UAE
Replies
1
Views
377
The SC
The SC
The SC
Belarus, UAE eye joint ventures with Saudi defense conglomerate
Replies
3
Views
326
Philip the Arab
Philip the Arab

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom