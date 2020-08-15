Saudi / India - Oil trading relationship under pressure. India cuts imports

Exclusive: India readies Saudi oil import cut as stand-off escalates - sources Indian state refiners are planning to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC's decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply.

Article below suggests Saudi/India oil relationship is not as strong as it appeared.