Saudi / India - Oil trading relationship under pressure. India cuts imports

Article below suggests Saudi/India oil relationship is not as strong as it appeared.

Exclusive: India readies Saudi oil import cut as stand-off escalates - sources

Indian state refiners are planning to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC's decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian state refiners are planning to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC’s decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply.
 
