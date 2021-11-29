What's new

Saudi Fund for Development, SBP sign agreement for $3b deposit

Saudi Fund for Development, SBP sign agreement for $3b deposit | The Express Tribune

Deal will pave way for receipt of financial assistance
Our CorrespondentNovember 29, 2021

Deposit amount shall become part of central bank’s foreign exchange reserves. PHOTO: FILE
KARACHI:
Pakistan on Monday moved one step closer to receive the $3 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia as the two countries signed a deposit agreement to pave way for receipt of the financial assistance.
According to a statement released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Monday, the agreement was signed between Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Chief Executive Officer Sultan Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Marshad and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir.
Under the deposit deal, Saudi Fund for Development would park $3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan.
“The deposit amount shall become part of central bank’s foreign exchange reserves,” it said. “It will help support Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves and contribute towards resolving the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
According to the SBP, the deposit agreement reflects the strong and special relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and it is expected to further augment the economic ties between the two brotherly countries.
On October 27, Saudi Arabia agreed to provide $3 billion to Pakistan in the shape of cash assistance along with $1.2 oil facility on deferred payment.
It is the second financial assistance package that the kingdom has extended to Pakistan in the past three years, aiming to help the country manage a brewing external sector crisis. The kingdom had extended a similar package valuing at $6 billion in October 2018 to provide a breathing space to Pakistan before the country went to the International Monetary Fund for an extended loan facility.
 
yes I agree but there is a ego problem related to CPEC. You can see we have done nothing and chinese loans aren't for free. China knew about our economic situation. They used right timing to fool our leaders. Now where is CPEC? All is see is Chinese fishing in balochistan waters and protests by fishermen. I mean no country operates like this. What is the end result? may be they will sell gwadar to China forever. this is what china wants. First coronavirus, now this, i mean enough is enough.
@Arsalan345


The issue is Pakistan's policy swings like a pendulum between China and the West. What Pakistan needs to do is consolidate all debt with Chinese money to gain trust of China.
 
SuvarnaTeja said:
@Arsalan345


The issue is Pakistan's policy swings like a pendulum between China and the West. What Pakistan needs to do is consolidate all debt with Chinese money to gain trust of China.
I think we should take loan from Chinese bank ( 1 single bank) on 1% interest rate, 5 years grace period and 30 years of payback period. And pay all debts of all countries and organizations like ADB, IMF, WB, America etc etc... They we pay Chinese each year in the amount of $ 5-7 billion each year. Which will be much less than what we currently pay on debt servicing each year. Just last year we paid $12 billion back in loans and interest.

Thus way, on a loan of $150 billion , we will just pay $20 billion in interest in 30 years. And almost $7 billion in yearly instalment after 5 years grace period.
 
RealNapster said:
I think we should take loan from Chinese bank ( 1 single bank) on 1% interest rate, 5 years grace period and 30 years of payback period. And pay all debts of all countries and organizations like ADB, IMF, WB, America etc etc... They we pay Chinese each year in the amount of $ 5-7 billion each year. Which will be much less than what we currently pay on debt servicing each year. Just last year we paid $12 billion back in loans and interest.

Thus way, on a loan of $150 billion , we will just pay $20 billion in interest in 30 years. And almost $7 billion in yearly instalment after 5 years grace period.
For 1% interest rates, you will have better luck with Japanese lenders than those from China.

www.dawn.com

Most loans under CPEC at commercial rates: report

PM’s aide Khalid Mansoor says all CPEC projects are fully transparent and involve zero hidden loans.
www.dawn.com
 
Wood said:
For 1% interest rates, you will have better luck with Japanese lenders than those from China.

www.dawn.com

Most loans under CPEC at commercial rates: report

PM’s aide Khalid Mansoor says all CPEC projects are fully transparent and involve zero hidden loans.
www.dawn.com
Japanese are giving loans with 0.5-.06 interest rate but for development projects where they can bring clauses of ( % procurement from Japanese companies ). I don't think they will offer loan just as a loan. Take example of Indian bullet train project. They put clause in contract that atleast 30% of the required material/softwares etc will be procured from Japanese companies
 
RealNapster said:
Japanese are giving loans with 0.5-.06 interest rate but for development projects where they can bring clauses of ( % procurement from Japanese companies ). I don't think they will offer loan just as a loan. Take example of Indian bullet train project. They put clause in contract that atleast 30% of the required material/softwares etc will be procured from Japanese companies
Yes, this is actually pretty standard for soft loans. Good thing is, the Japanese cannot bring cheap labor. So developing countries will only take high skilled work from Japanese companies.
 
