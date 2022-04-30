Saudi-French negotiations to buy the ForceShield air defense system

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is entering into serious negotiations with the French company Thales Groupto purchase new systems for the Royal Saudi Air Defense Force RSADF• The main interest is ForceShield advanced air defense systems, which are based on a combination of radars, launchers and missiles.. (Starstreak and a French missile)The Starstreak missile is loaded in a launcher connected to an optical tracking system, where the shooter determines the target and makes it in the line of sight, then the laser unit is turned on, which is two arrays that emit a beam of low-energy laser coded after the missile launch, which works in two stages.. The first stage It ignites inside the launcher in fractions of a second to push the missile forward for several meters and then separates to ensure the safety of the user, then the main missile engine takes it upon itself to deliver the missile to Mach 3.5 speed..At the end of the second stage of propulsion, the three warheads launch Kinetic Energy Darts, as each warhead is equipped with an independent laser sensor and ailerons that correct the trajectory of the three warheads. The warhead is 396 mm long, 22 mm in diameter and weighs 900 grams. The front of the warhead is made Made of tungsten W to exploit the kinetic energy to penetrate the hull of the target, in addition to a high explosive charge of PBX that explodes after the warhead is immersed in the target, to confirm the lethal damage.The missile's triple head guidance pattern, in addition to its high speed, makes it very difficult to jam or escape from it compared to thermal or radar-based missiles. It is unstoppable using Flares, ECM or IRCM modes, such as the AN/ALQ 157 or AN/ALQ 144 systems used to protect helicopters from thermal missiles..In brief.. a highly effective exterminator for ultra-small targets, without the possibility of error, interception fragmentation, or explosive wave accidents, which may be more dangerous than even the attacking drones, especially in the oil field areas with flammability..