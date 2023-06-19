Saudi Foreign Minister in Iran on Landmark Visit​

June, 17, 2023 - 16:46

Politics news

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrived in Iran for an official visit following a thaw in the relations between the two regional heavyweights after seven years.​

The top Saudi diplomat arrived in Tehran on Saturday for talks with senior Iranian officials.Bin Farhan held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.The two senior diplomats are going to hold a joint press conference.They had held a meeting in South Africa in early June to weigh plans for the full restoration of relations and broaden regional and economic cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh.After several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia clinched a deal on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions after seven years of estrangement.Saudi Arabia has rented a whole story of a luxury hotel in Tehran to handle the diplomatic affairs before the official reopening of the kingdom’s embassy.