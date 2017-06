Saudi Arabia football team fail to line up for minute's silence in honour of London terror attack victims '





The Saudi Arabian football team were booed by Australian supporters after they failed to properly line up for a minute's silence in honour of the victims of the London Bridge terror attacks.



Saudi Arabia were preparing to play Australia in a World Cup qualifier at the Adelaide Oval when the stadium announcer called for a minute's silence to begin.

