Saudi FM visit to Pakistan

Saudi FM due on July 27


Mariana Baabar
July 25, 2021



Saudi FM due on July 27



ISLAMABAD: The long awaited visit to Pakistan by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud is expected to take place on July 27, his second visit here. His Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi had in several meetings requested him to visit and an assurance was given in May this year. The announcement comes immediately after Saudi Arabia released Pakistani prisoners, jailed for petty crimes which had been promised by Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman on his visit to Pakistan in 2019.

There have been moments of tension between the two allies over Pakistan’s demand that Saudi Arabia should convene a special session of OIC Foreign Ministers to discuss India’s annexation of Occupied Kashmir.

“The Saudi foreign minister is expected in Islamabad on a day-long visit during the next week, during which bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields would be reviewed,” Prime Minister Imran Khan's special Assistant on the Middle East Tahir Ashrafi, told Arab News, while a Saudi Embassy official said Prince Faisal is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.

During his last visit to Saudi Arabia in May, Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and it was agreed that Prince Farhan Al Saud leading a delegation would visit Pakistan to prepare for the visit of the Crown Prince.

"Saudi foreign minister is visiting Pakistan on July 27," the embassy official said, adding the visit is a continuation of high-level engagements between the two countries which started with the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, followed by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the kingdom”, added the Arab News.

The crown prince was in Islamabad on a high-profile visit in February 2019, during which Saudi Arabia signed investment deals with Pakistan worth $20 billion.

According to Ashrafi, progress on the agreements will be reviewed during Prince Faisal's upcoming visit, which "will also focus on future cooperation between the two countries."



Saudi FM due on July 27

ISLAMABAD: The long awaited visit to Pakistan by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud is expected to take place on July 27, his second visit here. His Pakistani counterpart Shah...
Pakistani media is reporting the recent Nawaz and Afghan NSA meeting was arranged by one of the "brother" country. This brother needs some almighty bamboo up its arse.
 
Pakistani media is reporting the recent Nawaz and Afghan NSA meeting was arranged by one of the "brother" country. This brother needs some almighty bamboo up its arse.
As per reports that brother country is UAE and UAE used its contact on the request of Ghani Regime.

As Ghani Regime is trying to use NS personal contacts with Qatri ruling elite, it is said Ghani Regime want Qatar to play its role to pressurize Afghan Taliban to start Negotiations with Ghani Regime.
 
As per reports that brother country is UAE and UAE used its contact on the request of Ghani Regime.

As Ghani Regime is trying to use NS personal contacts with Qatri ruling elite, it is said Ghani Regime want Qatar to play its role to pressurize Afghan Taliban to start Negotiations with Ghani Regime.
Never in history such thing has happened! The Kabuli thugs are on their way out….
 
As per reports that brother country is UAE and UAE used its contact on the request of Ghani Regime.

As Ghani Regime is trying to use NS personal contacts with Qatri ruling elite, it is said Ghani Regime want Qatar to play its role to pressurize Afghan Taliban to start Negotiations with Ghani Regime.
That is a possibility.
 
Saudi Arabia to expand dimension of ties with Pakistan, says FM Prince Faisal

Dawn.com
July 27, 2021


Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud and FM Qureshi at a press conference in Islamabad.



Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud and FM Qureshi at a press conference in Islamabad.


Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud shakes hand with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.


Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud shakes hand with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.


Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud said on Tuesday that the kingdom is looking to expand the dimensions of its relationship with Pakistan through the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SP-SCC).

Prince Faisal was speaking at a press conference alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad, where he arrived earlier today for a day-long visit, after the two held delegation level talks at the Foreign Office.

The SP-SCC, which is co-chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Prime Minister Imran Khan, was established after the two leaders signed an agreement in this regard in May while the latter was on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Referring to the visit, the Saudi foreign minister said on Tuesday that he was in Pakistan "to follow up on the important visit of Prime Minister [Imran Khan] to Saudi Arabia in May, during which we established the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council".

He said he hoped that the council would turn out to be a "milestone in taking the relationship between [Saudi Arabia and Pakistan] to new levels, institutionalising it and exploring all the opportunities that it has to offer".

Prince Faisal added that while Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had worked in multiple areas in the past as well, he believed that the SP-SCC would be a "more effective tool" to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The Saudi foreign minister emphasised the importance of enhancing economic ties, saying that it had been the main focus of his discussion with Qureshi prior to the press conference.

"We focused very much on the economic side of the relationship and on opportunities to expand it beyond the traditional areas of investment."

He also stressed expanding bilateral coordination in the areas of technology and the environment.

The foreign minister added that security and stability were the key to economic prosperity and therefore, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had agreed to work together on ensuring stability in each others' regions.

"We have agreed to work [together] on regional issues, whether it's Kashmir, Palestine or Yemen. We will work together to ensure stability in both our regions."

Prince Faisal said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had a relationship that "goes back many decades and is founded in brotherhood".

"We have supported each other in many areas and will continue to do so," he said, adding that his government valued the contribution of the Pakistani community to Saudi Arabia's economy and was working to expand opportunities for it in the kingdom.

Earlier in the press conference, Qureshi termed the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia "historic", saying that both the countries were "very comfortable" with the way things were moving on the bilateral front.

"What we are focused now on is improving our economic linkages through the enhancement of bilateral trade and promotion of investments," he said, adding that both the countries aimed to achieve this through the establishment and activation of a special body — the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Consultative Council.

Qureshi said in talks with his Saudi counterpart, he discussed how the body would be structured and what should be their work plan for the purpose.

"We have [also] decided that there will be a focal person at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here and in Saudi Arabia to oversee the progress on the bilateral front," he said, adding that it would let them look at the bilateral relations in an "institutionalised way".

The foreign minister identified Vision 2030, a national transformation plan introduced by the Saudi government, as an area in which Pakistan could contribute.

"Our skilled and semi-skilled professionals can make [significant] contributions to Vision 2030," he said.
In this connection, he also highlighted the importance of building cultural ties through cultural diplomacy.
He added that he and the Saudi foreign minister had also discussed opportunities for Saudi investors to invest in special economic zones under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Qureshi thanked Prince Faisal and the Saudi government for its "unwavering support" to Pakistan on matters relating to the Financial Action Task Force and on the issue of occupied Kashmir.

"They [Saudi Arabia] have shown clarity and consistency in supporting Pakistan [on the Kashmir issue]."

Moreover, he said, he had a discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan with Prince Faisal and their approach on the matter was the same.

Prince Faisal, accompanied by a delegation of senior officials of the Saudi government, reached Islamabad today (Tuesday) morning, according to Radio Pakistan.

He was received by senior officials of the Foreign Office (FO) at Nur Khan airbase. The foreign minister was later welcomed by Qureshi, on whose invitation he is visiting Pakistan, at the FO, APP reported.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
12,883
4
19,563
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
HRK said:
As per reports that brother country is UAE and UAE used its contact on the request of Ghani Regime.

As Ghani Regime is trying to use NS personal contacts with Qatri ruling elite, it is said Ghani Regime want Qatar to play its role to pressurize Afghan Taliban to start Negotiations with Ghani Regime.
Click to expand...
UAE needs some proper shock and awe to its system. This country is trying to fit shoes that are too big for its size. Facilitating a Pakistani convicted criminal and an anti Pakistani forigen maggot, this is as hostile act as it can get diplomatically.
 
