Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians

Saudi Arabia says no Israel deal without Palestinian peace Once that is achieved all things are possible, says Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan AFP August 19, 2020 At a press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (R), his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud renewed criticism of Israeli policy on the Palestinians. PHOTO: AFP Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it would not follow the United Arab Emirates and establish diplomatic ties with Israel until the Jewish state had sealed a peace accord with the Palestinians. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters on a visit to Berlin that "peace must be achieved with the Palestinians" on the basis of international agreements as a condition for any normalisation of relations with Israel. "Once that is achieved all things are possible," he said. The surprise Israel-UAE deal last week is only the third such accord Israel has struck with an Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan, and raises the prospect of similar accords with other pro-Western Gulf states. Until now, Saudi Arabia, the Arab world's biggest economy, has maintained a conspicuous silence over the deal, but local officials have hinted that Riyadh is unlikely to immediately follow in the footsteps of its principle regional ally despite US pressure. At a news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Prince Faisal reiterated criticism of Israel's "unilateral policies" of annexation and building settlements in the West Bank as "illegitimate" and "detrimental" to a two-state solution. As part of the landmark deal, Israel agreed to suspend the annexation of occupied West Bank territories, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the plan was not off the table in the long run. Palestinians protested the deal as a betrayal by a major player in the Arab world, which has broadly held that normal ties with Israel are only possible once the dispute with the Palestinians is resolved. Prince Faisal noted that Saudi Arabia had sponsored 2002 Arab peace initiatives holding out the prospect of a normalisation of ties with Israel but said Riyadh now saw no road to diplomatic relations without a Palestinian peace deal. (photo credit: REUTERS) Saudi Arabia maintains its policy of not making ties with Israel official until there is peace with the Palestinians, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said on Wednesday. Bin Farhan’s remarks were the first comments from a Saudi official on Israel and the UAE’s normalization agreement announced last week. "Saudi Arabia affirms its commitment to peace as a strategic option based on the Arab Peace Initiatives,” he said. The Arab Peace Initiative involves a full Israeli withdrawal to pre-1967 lines, including dividing Jerusalem. It also calls for of all Palestinian refugees of the 1948 War of Independence and their descendants, of which the UN says there are about 5 million, to be granted the right of return. The plan, also known as the Saudi Initiative, offers Israel peace and normalization with Arab states in exchange for accepting it. Bin Farhan also said that "Israel's unilateral policies of an annexation and building settlements as an illegitimate and detrimental to the two states solution." The announced normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE included an Israeli agreement to suspend any moves to apply sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria. Ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia have grown behind the scenes in recent years, in light of the countries’ shared enmity with Iran. White House Special Advisor Jared Kushner said that Saudi Arabia could have open ties with Israel after some of the other Gulf States do. “I do think we have other countries that are very interested in moving forward [with Israel] and as that progresses I do think that it’s an inevitability that Saudi Arabia and Israel will have fully normalized relations and they’ll be able to do a lot of great things together,” he told CNBC on Friday. Kushner said the Saudi Arabia’s younger generation sees Israel as “almost the Silicon Valley of the Middle East” and wants ties, while older leaders are “still stuck in conflicts of the past.” “You can’t turn around a battleship overnight,” he added. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this week that he is working on an agreement to have direct flights between Israel and the UAE fly over Saudi airspace. Air India flights between India and Israel already fly over Saudi Arabia. https://www.jpost.com/arab-israeli-...h-israel-until-peace-with-palestinians-639205