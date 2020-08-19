/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by dani191, Aug 19, 2020 at 7:12 PM.

    dani191

    Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians
    "Israel's unilateral policies of an annexation and building settlements as an illegitimate and detrimental to the two states solution."
    By LAHAV HARKOV
    AUGUST 19, 2020 16:52
    Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020.
    (photo credit: REUTERS)
    Saudi Arabia maintains its policy of not making ties with Israel official until there is peace with the Palestinians, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said on Wednesday.

    Bin Farhan’s remarks were the first comments from a Saudi official on Israel and the UAE’s normalization agreement announced last week.

    "Saudi Arabia affirms its commitment to peace as a strategic option based on the Arab Peace Initiatives,” he said.

    The Arab Peace Initiative involves a full Israeli withdrawal to pre-1967 lines, including dividing Jerusalem. It also calls for of all Palestinian refugees of the 1948 War of Independence and their descendants, of which the UN says there are about 5 million, to be granted the right of return. The plan, also known as the Saudi Initiative, offers Israel peace and normalization with Arab states in exchange for accepting it.

    Bin Farhan also said that "Israel's unilateral policies of an annexation and building settlements as an illegitimate and detrimental to the two states solution."

    The announced normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE included an Israeli agreement to suspend any moves to apply sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria.

    Ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia have grown behind the scenes in recent years, in light of the countries’ shared enmity with Iran.

    TOP ARTICLES1/5READ MOREHigh Court rejects request to limit protests near PM'shouse


    White House Special Advisor Jared Kushner said that Saudi Arabia could have open ties with Israel after some of the other Gulf States do.

    “I do think we have other countries that are very interested in moving forward [with Israel] and as that progresses I do think that it’s an inevitability that Saudi Arabia and Israel will have fully normalized relations and they’ll be able to do a lot of great things together,” he told CNBC on Friday.

    Kushner said the Saudi Arabia’s younger generation sees Israel as “almost the Silicon Valley of the Middle East” and wants ties, while older leaders are “still stuck in conflicts of the past.”

    “You can’t turn around a battleship overnight,” he added.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this week that he is working on an agreement to have direct flights between Israel and the UAE fly over Saudi airspace.


    Air India flights between India and Israel already fly over Saudi Arabia.
    https://www.jpost.com/arab-israeli-...h-israel-until-peace-with-palestinians-639205
     
    dani191

    No deal with Israel without peace for Palestinians, says Saudi Arabia

    Faisal bin Farhan said any effort to promote peace in the region that halts annexation 'could be viewed as positive'


    Israel's unilateral policies of annexation and settlement building prevent a two-state solution and a Palestinian peace deal, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

    During a visit to Germany, Faisal bin Farhan said that the kingdom remains committed to peace on the basis of the 2002 Arab Peace Plan that stipulates a settlement to the conflict before normalisation.

    “That said, any efforts that promote peace in the region, that result in holding back the threat of annexation, could be viewed as positive,” he said, speaking during a news conference alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

    The comments are the first public statements made by Saudi officials since the UAE last week agreed to move towards a normalisation of ties with Israel in exchange for Israel freezing the annexation of Palestinian land.

    READ MORE
    [​IMG]Gargash: UAE-Israel deal a 'death blow' to annexation of Palestine

    Israel freezes Palestine annexation for UAE ties

    The UAE has said the move does not represent a departure from its support for the Palestinian cause or a two-state solution with east Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state as laid out in the Arab Peace Plan.

    But officials say they hope it will allow a discussion that can reinvigorate the long-stalled peace process.

    https://www.thenational.ae/world/gc...-for-palestinians-says-saudi-arabia-1.1065889
     
    Trango Towers

    Define peace....khaligi are being smart ...lol
     
