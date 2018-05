but that wouldn't feed the global military industrial complexthe Saudis and Gulf Arabs recently signed nearly half a trillion dollar in arms deal. Nuclear weapons would be cheap levelers by contrast. just look at North Korea; and now everyone wants to talk peace, but if peace happens, then the military spending in relation to north korea will be cut. The Korean peninsula is not nearly as lucrative piggy bank to feed the western defense industries. At the end of the first Gulf war the first Bush said to the Saudis, he had large amount of unemployment in this state or that state, and that if the Saudis could spend on arms deals, that would be great. since then, the arms deals have been the link to pay for influence in the corridors of power. this influence is now being expressed with this bluff. He basically says he will buy these weapons from....you know where, unless someone takes care of the Iranians for him. hence the end of the Iran deal this week. remember that the bloated military spending in the west, where a lot of it is not defensive, is really a welfare program for all involved. the US military takes relatively physically fit individual if they have an IQ of at least 83; all of these people need to be paid for. otherwise it will be the chickens coming home to roost, just look at what happened due to the collapse of the economy in the former soviet union and eastern Europe. this is what's at stake for the west to keep getting the sweet sweet Arab money.