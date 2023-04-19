Saudi FM meets Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for first time since Syrian War

Saudi foreign minister meets Syrian President Assad in DamascusArrival of Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan is the first for a top Saudi official since the start of Syria’s war.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in the most significant step yet towards ending Syria’s decade-long regional isolation.
Prince Faisal landed in Damascus on Tuesday, Syrian state media reported, a week after his Syrian counterpart visited Saudi Arabia.
The visit is the first by a Saudi official to Syria’s capital since the start of the country’s civil war in 2011.
Saudi Arabia severed ties with al-Assad’s government in 2012 and Riyadh had long openly championed al-Assad’s ouster, backing Syrian rebels in earlier stages of the war. Several other Arab countries also cut ties with Syria as some powers bet on al-Assad’s demise.
But regional capitals have gradually been warming to al-Assad as he has clawed back most of the territory lost to rivals, with crucial backing from Russia and Iran. The United Arab Emirates, which re-established ties in late 2018, has been leading the charge to reintegrate Damascus into the Arab fold.
