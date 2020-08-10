/ Register

Saudi ex-intel official accuses crown prince of sending 'hit squad' to kill him

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Jyotish, Aug 10, 2020

    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Saudi ex-intel official accuses crown prince of sending 'hit squad' to kill him

    Exiled former minister Saad al Jabri has alleged that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman sent the same team to kill him that killed Jamal Khashoggi. The case may not see trial but the damage is done, analysts say.

    Tom Allinson

    08.08.2020

    A former Saudi minister and top intelligence official living in exile in Canada alleged on Thursday that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent an assassination squad to kill him in 2018 — the same team that murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a consulate in Turkey only two weeks earlier.

    Saad al Jabri filed a lawsuit in a Washington, DC court against bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia often known as MBS, and 24 others, accusing the prince of flying a "hit squad" along with crime-scene clean-up specialists to Canada.

    The alleged attempted hit was foiled when Canadian border police denied the team entry after discovering they had lied about knowing one another. They subsequently found two bags of forensic tools, according to a 107-page court filing.

    Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair has so far declined to comment directly on the allegations and Saudi authorities have not issued any statements.

    Al Jabri's lawyers also allege that MBS sent him explicit death threats via WhatsApp, had obtained a religious decree sanctioning his killing, and had tried to lure him back to the Middle Eastern kingdom, and then coerce him by detaining the only two of his eight children that remain in Saudi Arabia.

    Messages sent by MBS threatened to deploy "all available means to eliminate Dr Saad," according to the suit.

    Wanted for his secrets

    Al Jabri was a close long-time aide to the previous Crown Prince Mohamed bin Nayef before bin Nayef was ousted by MBS in a 2017 coup, forcing al Jabri into exile and leaving bin Nayef in jail while MBS became the Saudi leader.

    After serving in the powerful role of Interior Minister, "Jabri is probably the one who has the deepest insights into what has been going on not only in domestic affairs, but also in foreign affairs," Guido Steinberg, a senior expert in Saudi politics at the German think-tank SWP, told DW. "That's why MBS wants to have him back and we know that Mohammed bin Salman has tried everything."

    As well as having deep ties with the US intelligence establishment that might threaten MBS, "few places hold more sensitive, humiliating, and damning information about Defendant bin Salman than the mind and memory of Dr. Saad," allege his lawyers at the firm Jenner & Block.

    The lawsuit is only the latest episode in the al Jabri saga. In 2017, MBS tried to have Interpol issue a warrant for the former minister's arrest on corruption charges, but was rebuffed by the police agency due to suspicions the request was politically motivated, according to the New York Times.

    Since Thursday the hashtag "Corrupt Saad Al Jabri" has been trending on Saudi social media in what social media researcher Marc Owen Jones tweeted was "very much part of the Saudi national defence."

    "The Saudi national media reaction shows how much Saudi authorities are concerned about the damage the al Jabri case would do not only in the relationship with the US but also domestically," Yasmine Farouk, a fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told DW.

    'Damage is done'

    Analysts doubt the suit, which seeks punitive damages, will make it to trial but they say the reputational damage to MBS could be significant.

    "From a legal point of view, as far as I know, it's somewhat unclear whether an American court could start proceedings, because al Jabri is not a citizen — he's not a resident of the United States," Steinberg said. "He's only an important former ally, that's about it."

    But Saudi activist Abdulaziz Almoayyad told DW that the combination of the physical evidence being carried by those also known to be involved in the Khashoggi murder, along with the threats that can likely be proven to trace back to MBS, may force him to respond.

    "Al Jabri brought evidence to be challenged in a respected court system," Almoayyad said. "So, Mohamed bin Salman would have to defend himself because he can't just ignore the American court system, there is a lot of money under his and in the country's name over there."

    Even if the case doesn't go to trial, "the additional reputational damage to the crown prince and Saudi Arabia is done," said Farouk. "In the case of al Jabri, this damage is expected to last and may even turn into concrete political damage because of his relations in the security and intelligence circles in the US."

    https://www.dw.com/en/saudi-ex-inte...e-of-sending-hit-squad-to-kill-him/a-54493606
     
    EpiiC

    EpiiC FULL MEMBER

    MBS is destroying his own reputation, this guy is wild when it comes to politics, good thing he has US government supporting him because congress especially us senate hates him now.
     
    Clutch

    Clutch ELITE MEMBER

    MBS is the biggest foolish Saudi Prince to walk upon this planet...

    He is going to destroy Saudi Arabia along with his madman strategies...
     
    EpiiC

    EpiiC FULL MEMBER

    US congress hates him, they keep trying to block arms sales, but trump either vetoes them or finds a way to deliver the arms sale through emergency powers lol. Biden will MBS in his place, Dems are winning both houses of congress and the white house soon.
     
    Qmjd

    Qmjd FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    MBS is a puppy in the field of world affairs
     
    Clutch

    Clutch ELITE MEMBER

    Let's see how far Saudi Petro Dollars go to save MBS from the Democratic White House and Congress.
     
    Hiraa

    Hiraa FULL MEMBER

    Everything going wrong for the prince.
     
    EpiiC

    EpiiC FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    His a puppy and we are his puppy too if he say don't go to this country we obey.
     
    EpiiC

    EpiiC FULL MEMBER

    I suspect Arms embargo, freezing arms sales, Saudi have very little influence on USA, they need USA more than USA need them....
     
    Clutch

    Clutch ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    True
    .. especially after the peak oil demand and American shale oil revolution.
     
    Qmjd

    Qmjd FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    because we need oil on discount
     
    EpiiC

    EpiiC FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    America man, they are incredibly blessed, they have everything, fertile arable land, plenty of water, resources,
     
    EpiiC

    EpiiC FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    It's a shame, we need to progress and improve quickly otherwise will be slaves of the barbaric bone cutting people.
     
    Qmjd

    Qmjd FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    only if we discover the huge oil reserves in Pakistan
     
