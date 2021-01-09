What's new

Saudi envoy wants to further strengthen trade ties with Pakistan

Islamabad : Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy said that Saudi Arabia wanted to further strengthen its trade ties with Pakistan as both countries have great scope to promote trade in many areas.

He said that Saudi Arabia wanted to see Pakistan as a growing economy as it was a very important country for the whole Muslim Ummah. He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The envoy said that Saudi Arabia intended to further expand its commercial and investment cooperation with Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has a lot of potential for economic growth that should be highlighted more effectively to attract foreign investors. He urged that the media should focus on projecting the positive things of Pakistan to change wrong perception about it. He said that misperceptions about Pakistan in foreign world needed to be changed to unlock its real economic potential.

On the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan President ICCI and Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia signed an MoU of cooperation to work jointly for promoting business relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed very cordial relations, but the bilateral trade of around US$ 3.5 billion was much below the real potential of both countries, therefore, strenuous efforts from both sides were needed to improve it. He said that many high quality and cost effective Pakistani products including Halal food products, pharmaceuticals, textiles, surgical instruments, rice, fruits, dairy products, sports wears, leather products, financial services, insurance & IT services and entertainment products could find good market in Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabia should focus on importing these products from Pakistan.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan emphasised that both countries should focus on strengthening B2B contacts, exchange of trade delegations and participation in trade fairs on reciprocal basis to improve trade volume. He said that Pakistan was establishing many special economic zones under CPEC and investors of Saudi Arabia should explore JVs and investment in these SEZs. He said that Pakistan was working for a One Window for investors that would facilitate Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan.

Mian Akram Farid, chairman Founder Group ICCI and Fatima Azim, senior vice president, Abdul Rehman Khan, Vice President ICCI, Aslam Khokhar and others also spoke at the occasion and shared ideas for further promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.

 
By the recent actions of both SA and UAE its hard to imagine that both these countries want to strengthen anything with Pakistan at all. At the moment all it appears as if they want to end.
 
Gen. Bajwa was in Saudi Arabia like a week or 2 ago. Ties is stronger then ever but there is alot of propaganda nonsense campaign against the gulf states on this boards sometimes irrational
 
Timeo Danaos et dona ferentes
they are just trying to keep as many friends as they can now that Trump no longer runs USA
 
Yesterday speech from Biden and saying US will not be supporting any gulf countries in Yemen endeavours will have many after shocks. I suspect we will be hearing some visits very soon. :D
 
Also, Houtis no longer on terror list by the US... Saudis will need REAL allies. Hopefully they have some appreciation for what Pakistan had and will always provide them. Only a real friend would have told them going in to Yemen was going to be catastrophic. The ones who want to profit off them (US, Egypt, Israel) by selling weapons, soldiers or getting a Muslim country to fight Iranian proxies will push them in. With our experience fighting a war in the tribal areas (and winning it alhumdulillah) we knew what it involves. More than just arms, support of the local population etc.
 
These Houthis are not an issue. Saudi Arabia continues it's campaign in supporting Hadi and the southern separatists who are fighting the Houthis. The war will continue regardless as long as Saudi Arabia has them listed terrorist elements. Ain't nobody can undo that
 
