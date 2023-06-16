Saudi Embassy in DC: Normalization With Israel Only After Palestinian Agreement​

Saudi Embassy in DC: Normalization With Israel Only After Palestinian AgreementThe Saudi embassy spokesman said that ‘Israel has a lot of potential’ for trade and cultural opportunities, but the kingdom would need ‘that core dispute [with the Palestinians] to be resolved’ beforehand
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud arrives to attend the APEC Leader's Informal Dialogue with Guests during the APEC 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand in 2022.Credit: POOL/ REUTERS
Amir Tibon
Jun 12, 2023
In light of the American efforts to bring Israel and Saudi Arabia closer together, the Saudi Embassy in Washington DC has made it clear that an agreement normalizing diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia will only be possible if a solution is reached for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The spokesman for the Saudi embassy in Washington, Fahad Nazer, said in an interview with the English-speaking state-owned Arab News channel in Saudi Arabia: “Israel has a lot of potential, normalization can do wonders; trade, cultural exchanges, but for that to happen, for the kingdom to take that step, we need that core dispute [with the Palestinians] to be resolved,” Nazer said.
As for Israel, Nazer said: “Saudi Arabia’s position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been clear and consistent for many years, it was the late King Abdullah who in 2002 introduced the Arab Peace Initiative, the proposal offers Israel normalization with all members of the Arab states, in return for a just and comprehensive peace with the Palestinians based on a two-state solution.”
“That offer remains on the table, we hope they go back to the negotiating table, to try and resolve this dispute, which has brought much pain and suffering across the region," Nizar said, adding it has "been exploited by some of the most extreme elements in the region, these terrorist groups have paid lip service for years,” referring to groups such as ISIS and Hezbollah.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan speaks during a news conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, not pictured, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last Thursday.Credit: Ahmed Yosri /AP
Last week, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said: “We believe that normalization is in the interest of the region, that it would bring significant benefits to all, but without finding a pathway to peace for the Palestinian people, without addressing that challenge, any normalization will have limited benefits,” and we need to continue to focus on advancing the two-state solution, said bin Farhan. He did not mention the name Israel in his comments.
As for the link between the Palestinian issue and the normalization of relations with Israel, bin Farhan said: “I think the U.S. has a similar view that it’s important to continue on those efforts.”
Last week, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Saudi Arabia and met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the two discussed the efforts for normalization with Israel. In a speech to the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC in Washington before his trip, Blinken emphasized that an Israeli-Saudi agreement cannot come “at the expense” of progress between Israel and the Palestinians.
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last Wednesday.Credit: POOL/ REUTERS
Underestimating Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the Palestinians, Israeli officials said recently that the main obstacle to normalization with the Saudis stems from the latter’s demands from the U.S. to support their development of a civil nuclear program. The recent Saudi statements, alongside Blinken’s claims, may suggest that there is a significant gap between the Israel’s right-wing government and the Saudi leadership also regarding the Palestinian issue.
As part of the efforts to advance the normalization, senior Israeli officials told several media outlets last month that they believe that Saudi Arabia will permit direct flights from Israel in June for Arab citizens who make the pilgrimage to Mecca during the Hajj season. However, most of the pilgrims traveling from Israel are scheduled to leave for Saudi Arabia in the coming days, and have already purchased flight or transit tickets to travel through Jordan, which reduces the likelihood that the direct flights will be relevant this year.
Addressing the AJC Global Forum in Tel Aviv on Monday, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita called for a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Among other things the minister said that “The final goal remained to be achieved is a just and equitable peace based on the two-state solution, with a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”
Bourita further stated that “Expanding the circle of peace in the region is a goal we must all strive for,” and “To do that, we need to promote coexistence and fight all actions that provoke violence and hatred, especially in Jerusalem.”