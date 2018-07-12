

Saudi Documentary on Nakba Portrays Palestinians as Criminals

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya channel has been facing a backlash by Arab social media activists after airing a documentary film entitled “Al Nakba” earlier this week.



The 47-minute documentary film follows the story of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian land since 1897-1948 “as narrated by Arabs and Israelis, without any ideology or partisanism”, as the channel website says.

The documentary also represented Palestinians as criminals; the ones who attacked the Israelis to begin with. It has also described Hamas as a ‘Terrorist Movement’ for trying to defend the land, and defended ‘Haganah’ as a Jewish paramilitary organization.



In fact, if one looked at history books, it is easily found that Israel’s occupation started when Britain approved the ‘Balfour Declaration’ and sent Jews to Palestine. The conflict started when Jews started to make political movements and tried to form their own state and called it ‘Land of Israel’. Then in 1947 the UN agreed a deal to split the land between Palestinians and Jews.



Translation: “Israel was born, and the dream became reality”, “Arab neighbouring armies invaded Palestine”, “After less than three years from being freed from concentration camps, Jews felt that they are struggling to survive.” This is a text that was not written by the Israeli Ynet News, it is from a channel called: “Al Arabiyah”!”



Translation: “Al Arabiyah channel (financed by Saudi government) is not able to hide its bias toward Israel! Their latest scandal is a documentary that narrates the creation of the Jewish State from the Israeli angle. And instead of narrating the catastrophe lived by Palestinians, it showed how Israelis suffered which led them to create a home in Palestine.”



One user suggested that they could have instead quoted the Israeli writer, Gideon Levy, and his views on the immorality of the Israeli military and their brutality against Palestinians.



Translation: “I wish they quote the Israeli leftist writer at Haaretz newspaper, Gideon Levy, and his views on Israel as an occupying power, and the immorality of its military against Palestinians, especially Gazans.”