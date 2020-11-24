What's new

Saudi Developer Signs Photovoltaic Project Agreement with Egypt

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,852
19
21,878
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
ACWA Power, a Saudi Arabian developer, investor and operator of power generation and desalinated water plants in 13 markets, has finalized the project agreements for the 200 MW Kom Ombo PV plant in Egypt.

Apr 07, 2021

Ldambies Dreamstime


ACWA Power, a Saudi Arabian developer, investor and operator of power generation and desalinated water plants in 13 markets, has finalized the project agreements for the 200 MW Kom Ombo PV plant in Egypt.

The signing of the 25-year power purchase agreement, network connection contract and usufruct agreement was conducted via a virtual ceremony held with senior government officials and representatives from the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC); The New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) and ACWA Power.

The agreements were signed by Eng. Sabah Mashaly, Chairman of EETC; Dr. Mohamed Al-KHayat, Chairman of NREA; Rajit Nanda, Chief Portfolio Management Officer and acting CIO of ACWA Power; and Eng. Hassan Amin, Country Development Director- Egypt, ACWA Power.

“Egypt is home to a wide range of untapped renewable resources particularly, wind and solar energy. The electrical capacities that can be generated from renewable sources can reach up to nearly 90 GW. In line with Egypt’s Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy, our aim is to produce 42% of Egypt’s electricity using renewable sources by 2035.

Currently necessary studies are being conducted to increase this percentage, stressing on maximizing the utilization of renewable energy in many areas, including water desalination and green hydrogen production,” said H.E. Dr. Mohamed Shaker El Markabi, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy.

Financial closure of Kom Ombo PV is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021, following the obtainment of a USD 40 million senior debt financing and a $14 million equity bridge loan from the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in addition to a $27.2 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to finance the construction, development and design of the 200 MW solar PV project.

The government guarantee for the project was signed in January 2021 between ACWA Power and Mohamed Maait, Egypt’s Minister of Finance. Kom Ombo PV is part of ACWA Power’s established energy portfolio in Egypt, which currently includes three solar PV projects located in the Aswan province (Benban 1, Benban 2 and Benban 3) with an aggregate capacity of 120 MW, as well as the 2,250 MW Dairut-Luxor CCGT IPP in the Luxor Governorate.

Construction of the plant is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021 and upon completion, Kom Ombo PV will cater to the power needs of 130,000 households and offset 336,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

Kom Ombo PV will be one of the largest privately developed utility scale solar plants in Egypt and will support the country in increasing its renewable energy capacity in line with the national targets to generate 22% of Egypt’s power from renewables by 2022 and 42% by 2035.


https://www.tdworld.com/distributed...gns-photovoltaic-project-agreement-with-egypt
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

TaiShang
Graphics: How is BRI bolstering China-Saudi Arabia ties?
Replies
0
Views
520
TaiShang
TaiShang
ARCH٤R
Egypt’s Prospects as an Energy Export Hub Across Three Continents
Replies
3
Views
518
Gomig-21
Gomig-21
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
Saudi Arabia’s New Renewables Energy Giant
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
The SC
ACWA Power Signs MoUs with Silk Road Fund, Huawei
Replies
0
Views
291
The SC
The SC
EgyptianAmerican
A Bright Future for Solar Power in the Middle East
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
4K
Gomig-21
Gomig-21

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom