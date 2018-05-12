What's new

Saudi Defenses Destroy Houthi Ballistic Missile Fired at Najran

Friday, 26 March, 2021 - 11:15



Coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Malki. (Asharq Al-Awsat)

Asharq Al-Awsat

Saudi air defenses intercepted and downed on Friday a ballistic missile fired by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen against Najran city.

Saudi-led Arab coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Malki accused the Houthis in Yemen of deliberately firing the projectile at civilian locations.

He added that they attempted to target civilian infrastructure that is protected by international law, demonstrating their insistence of violating these laws.

He stressed that the coalition’s joint forces command is taking all necessary measures to protect civilians in line with international laws and norms.

The coalition later said it destroyed a Houthi drone fired at the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait.


https://english.aawsat.com/home/art...destroy-houthi-ballistic-missile-fired-najran
 
