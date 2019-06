Mohammad bin Salman will take a flight to Seoul late June

Mohammad bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, plans to visit Korea late this month before taking part in the G20 Summit in Japan, according to the country’s media outlets.

Citing anonymous sources, they reported that Salman will arrive in Seoul on June 25 to have a meeting with Korean President Moon Jae-in on the next day.



He also hopes to visit the Agency for Defense Development, Korea’s national agency for research and development in defense technology, they said. Salman is known to have a huge interest in weapons.



A newspaper said that the crown prince, which it says is “mad about weapons,” wants to visit the state-backed agency based in Daejeon, about 150 kilometers south of Seoul.



Previously, Salman was expected to stop in Seoul on his way to Osaka where the 2019 G20 Summit will take place on June 28-29 to take part in an event of S-Oil, Korea’s No. 3 refinery owned by Saudi Aramco.



Aramco is a Saudi Arabian national petroleum and gas company.



S-Oil is scheduled to celebrate the completion of its large-sized new facilities in its refinery complex in Ulju, South Gyeongsang Province.



S-Oil poured more than $4 billion to build olefin downstream complex and residue upgrading complex there so as to beef up the petrochemical side of its operations.

Salman has been described as the power behind the throne of his father, King Salman.