IN HISTORIC FIRST, SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS ISRAELI EVANGELICAL CHRISTIAN

It was Bin Salman's first meeting with a delegation of Evangelical Christian leaders. The group arrived in Saudi Arabia after holding similar talks in Abu Dhabi with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed.

Joel Rosenberg meets the Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh on November 1.

