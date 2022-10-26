What's new

Saudi crown prince orders releasing Pakistanis imprisoned for rioting at Masjid-e-Nabawi

1666788720266.png

  • Following announcement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Saudi crown prince for showing mercy.
  • PM Shehbaz pray to Allah to "make us better Muslims who forgive each other's mistakes".
  • In April, court in Madinah sentenced six Pakistanis to imprisonment for rioting at holy mosque.
The Prime Minister and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman (MBS) has ordered releasing all Pakistani citizens who had been imprisoned in the kingdom for rioting at Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had requested the Saudi crown prince to pardon the Pakistanis arrested in the incident and release them.

Following the decision of the crown prince, PM Shehbaz expressed his gratitude.

"I am deeply grateful to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman, who — on my request — ordered the release of the Pakistanis arrested in Saudi Arabia for the April 2022 incident. We pray to Allah Almighty to make us better Muslims who forgive each other's mistakes," he wrote on Twitter.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1585238583018856454


Earlier this year, a court in Madinah sentenced three Pakistanis — Khawaja Luqman, Muhammad Afzal, and Ghulam Muhammad — to eight years in prison. Meanwhile, another three Pakistani citizens — Anas, Arshad, and Muhammad Saleem — were sentenced to six years in jail for creating chaos and violating the sanctity of the holy mosque.

In April, during premier Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia, a group of protesters, allegedly belonging to the PTI, loudly chanted slogans against the PM and his delegation as soon as they entered the mosque to pay their respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

Upon the arrival of PM Shehbaz and his delegation at the mosque, the protesters started chanting slogans of "chor, chor (thieves)" when they saw the premiere and harassed and raised objectionable slogans against Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The protesters also misbehaved with the JWP chief and Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti and pulled his hair. The protesters continued to film the entire episode on their mobile phones.
سعودی عرب،توہین مسجد نبوی میں ملوث پی ٹی آئی کارکنان کو شہباز شریف نے رہا کروا دیا​

1666786015303.png

سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد اور وزیراعظم محمد بن سلمان کا سعودی عرب میں قید پاکستانیوں کے لئے بڑا فیصلہ , مسجد نبوی میں ہنگامہ آرائی میں قید تمام پاکستانیوں کو رہا کرنے کا حکم دے دیا

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے سعودی ولی عہد سے اپریل 2022 کے واقعے پر گرفتار پاکستانیوں کی رہائی کی درخواست کی تھی وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے شہزادہ محمد بن سلمان سے درگزر سے کام لینے کی درخواست کی تھی، سعودی عرب کی جانب سے ملزمان کی رہائی کے فیصلے کے بعد وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے سعودی ولی عہد سے اظہار تشکر کیا اور کہا کہ اللہ تعالیٰ آپ کو اس کا اجر عطاء فرمائے

مدینہ منورہ کی عدالت نے تین پاکستانیوں کو 8 سال اور تین کو 6 سال قید کی سزا سنائی تھی خواجہ لقمان، محمد افضل، غلام محمد کو 8 سال اور انس، ارشد اور محمد سلیم کو 6 سال قید کی سزا سنائی گئی تھی ایک اور پاکستانی طاہر ملک کو بھی تین سال قید اور 10 ہزار ریال جرمانہ کیا گیا تھا

واضح رہے کہ وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کے دورہ سعودی عرب کے دوران نازیبا واقعہ پیش آیا تھا مسجد نبوی میں نعرے لگائے گیے مریم اورنگزیب شاہ زین بگٹی سے بدتمیزی کی گئی واقعہ کے بعد سعودی حکام نے ایکشن لیا اور چند شرپسندون کو گرفتار کیا

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی سعودی عرب سے واپسی پر پاکستان میں بھی تحریک انصاف کے چیئرمین عمران خان، شیخ رشید سمیت دیگر پر مقدمے درج کئے گئے تا ہم تحریک انصاف کے رہنماؤں نے ضمانت کروا لی اور کسی کو گرفتار نہیں کیا جا سکا تھا، ان کیسز میں تحریک انصاف کے چیئرمین عمران خان، شیخ رشید ابھی بھی ضمانت پر ہیں،

مسجد نبوی کی توہین کے واقعہ پر پاکستانی سیاسی و مذہبی جماعتوں نے بھی احتجاج کیا تھا ،جے یو آئی نے کراچی مین ایک بڑا جلسہ کیا تھا جس سے مولانا فضل الرحمان نے بھی خطاب کیا تھا،سماجی رابطے کی ویب سائٹ ٹویٹر پر بھی ٹرینڈ ٹاپ پر آ گیا تھا جس میں مسجد نبوی کی توہین کرنے والے پاکستانیوں کو گرفتار کر کے سخت سے سخت سزا دینے کا مطالبہ سامنے آیا تھا، واقعہ کے اگلے روز سعودی حکومت نے اعلان کیا تھا کہ واقعہ میں ملوث کچھ لوگوں کو گرفتار کیا گیا ہے
