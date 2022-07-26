What's new

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on a visit to Greece

Saudi Crown Prince:
- We will help Greece establish the electrical interconnection network
- We will discuss cooperation in the field of green hydrogen projects so that Greece becomes a major distributor to Europe
- We will cooperate in technical communications and all areas of cooperation that will enhance the position of Greece

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551976301111697411

Signed:

- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of energy between the Kingdom and Greece
- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of sports between the Kingdom and Greece
- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of combating crime between the Kingdom and Greece
- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of health between the Kingdom and Greece
- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of investment between the Kingdom and Greece
- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of scientific cooperation between the Kingdom and Greece
- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of metrology and quality between the Kingdom and Greece
- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of documentation and archiving between the Kingdom and Greece
- Memorandum of Understanding in the military field between the Kingdom and Greece

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551998685160030216
 
The SC said:


Saudi Crown Prince:
- We will help Greece establish the electrical interconnection network
- We will discuss cooperation in the field of green hydrogen projects so that Greece becomes a major distributor to Europe
- We will cooperate in technical communications and all areas of cooperation that will enhance the position of Greece

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551976301111697411

Signed:

- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of energy between the Kingdom and Greece
- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of sports between the Kingdom and Greece
- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of combating crime between the Kingdom and Greece
- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of health between the Kingdom and Greece
- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of investment between the Kingdom and Greece
- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of scientific cooperation between the Kingdom and Greece
- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of metrology and quality between the Kingdom and Greece
- Memorandum of Understanding in the field of documentation and archiving between the Kingdom and Greece
- Memorandum of Understanding in the military field between the Kingdom and Greece

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551998685160030216
I did not know that MBS spoke English this well. I noticed some strange "tics" or facial movements from MBS.

BTW what is this all about? What can small Greece offer to KSA? Most of those projects are going to benefit KSA on paper but I guess that this is the point of it all.

The Arabs and Greeks have had ties for a very long time (since Greece emerged basically) and I guess KSA can use Greece as a transit point to the EU and as a bridge, hence it makes sense to try and have good relations. I remember once reading that a Saudi king died in exile in Greece ages ago. Geographic proximity too.


The visit to France is more important I imagine.

Post-Khashoggi political "rehabilitation" in the EU ("self-proclaimed guardians and social justice/"human rights" warriors") and EU/Western desperation due to record high inflation and energy prices post-Ukraine war.

News of any deals signed or MOU's during the visit to France?
 
His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister, sent a cable of thanks to His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, upon his departure from Paris after an official visit, the text of which reads as follows:

Your Excellency President Emmanuel Macron
President of the French Republic
good greeting:

It gives me great pleasure, as I leave your friendly country, to express to Your Excellency my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality I received and the accompanying delegation.

The discussions that we had with your Excellency confirmed our common desire to strengthen the strategic partnership between our two friendly countries in all fields, and to work on continuing coordination and consultation on issues of common interest, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, which aims to achieve The interests of the two countries and the two friendly peoples, and the strengthening of security and stability in the region.

Wishing Your Excellency good health and happiness, and your country and the friendly people of France further progress and prosperity.

To your Excellency, my greetings and appreciation.

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
Crown
Deputy Prime Minister
Paris 30/12/1443 AH
 
I did not know that MBS spoke English this well. I noticed some strange "tics" or facial movements from MBS.

BTW what is this all about? What can small Greece offer to KSA? Most of those projects are going to benefit KSA on paper but I guess that this is the point of it all.

The Arabs and Greeks have had ties for a very long time (since Greece emerged basically) and I guess KSA can use Greece as a transit point to the EU and as a bridge, hence it makes sense to try and have good relations. I remember once reading that a Saudi king died in exile in Greece ages ago. Geographic proximity too.


The visit to France is more important I imagine.

Post-Khashoggi political "rehabilitation" in the EU ("self-proclaimed guardians and social justice/"human rights" warriors") and EU/Western desperation due to record high inflation and energy prices post-Ukraine war.

News of any deals signed or MOU's during the visit to France?
It is clear that the Arab moves in general.. Especially the Egyptian-Saudi-Emirati coalition. shot that they have a very special view of Greece.. and consider that it has a share of a strategic partnership with them.. Most likely because Is it one of the gates of Europe to export energy, etc...
 
During the meeting, an official session of talks was held to review the historical and strategic relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in all fields. Views were exchanged on the overall current regional and international situation.

- The discussions included ways to deepen the investment partnership between the two countries by raising the pace of investment and economic cooperation, enhancing cooperation in the fields of renewable energy such as solar and wind energy, cooperation in the field of clean hydrogen, adhering to the principles of the Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and the need to develop and implement climate agreements with focus. on emissions, not on sources.

- The talks touched on aspects of strategic partnership and ways to develop it, the importance of stabilizing global energy markets, stabilizing and uninterrupting food supplies of wheat and grains to all countries of the world, and maintaining an abundance of supply and price stability.

- During the talks, it was stressed the need for continuous evaluation of the common threats to the interests of the two countries and the security and stability of the Middle East region, and the importance of strengthening cooperation and partnership in the defense fields.

- The talks also dealt with discussing ways to develop and enhance cooperation and coordination on issues of common interest, including combating terrorism and its financing, combating crimes in all its forms, and exchanging experiences and training.

- The discussions also touched on the importance of resolving international disputes by diplomatic and peaceful means, adherence to the Charter of the United Nations, the principles of good neighborliness, respect for the unity and sovereignty of states, and non-interference in their internal affairs.

- The French side commended the Kingdom's efforts and support for the truce in Yemen, and the Kingdom's appreciation for France's support for UN efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the three references.

- The talks discussed the two countries' support for Lebanon's sovereignty, security and stability, and the importance of implementing comprehensive political and economic reforms. They expressed their satisfaction with the work of the Saudi-French Fund to support humanitarian and relief work in Lebanon with the highest standards of transparency.

- The talks dealt with the convergence of views on the need to intensify efforts to reach a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue in accordance with the principle of the two-state solution, the relevant international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, in a manner that guarantees the Palestinian people their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

- The talks included the importance of reaching a political solution to the crisis in Syria that preserves the territorial integrity of Syria and the safety of its people.

It also touched on international efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, to ensure the peace of Iran's nuclear program, and to urge Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, maintain the principles of good neighborliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries in the region.

- His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince, expressed to His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron the Kingdom's appreciation for France's support for the candidacy of Riyadh to host the World Expo 2030.

- At the conclusion of the visit, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the President of the French Republic, President Emmanuel Macron, for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to him and his accompanying delegation.

For his part, His Excellency expressed his best wishes of health and happiness to His Highness, and further progress and advancement to the friendly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
 
The SC said:
Makes sense. KSA has the financial upper hand now. Western economies suffer from record-high inflation and record-high energy prices. It will only get worse in the winter.

KSA should take advantage of this given that they have made close to 400 billion USD in profits in the past few months alone. Their economy is booming, including the non-oil sector. All this should be taken advantage of.

They (EU, Western Europe) want Arab investments and access to the Arab market. They are afraid of China gaining ground in the Arab world so they will go a long way now.

The SC said:
Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives at the Elysee Palace in the French capital, Paris, in the forefront to welcome him.. the French President..

During the meeting, an official session of talks was held to review the historical and strategic relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in all fields. Views were exchanged on the overall current regional and international situation.

- The discussions included ways to deepen the investment partnership between the two countries by raising the pace of investment and economic cooperation, enhancing cooperation in the fields of renewable energy such as solar and wind energy, cooperation in the field of clean hydrogen, adhering to the principles of the Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and the need to develop and implement climate agreements with focus. on emissions, not on sources.

- The talks touched on aspects of strategic partnership and ways to develop it, the importance of stabilizing global energy markets, stabilizing and uninterrupting food supplies of wheat and grains to all countries of the world, and maintaining an abundance of supply and price stability.

- During the talks, it was stressed the need for continuous evaluation of the common threats to the interests of the two countries and the security and stability of the Middle East region, and the importance of strengthening cooperation and partnership in the defense fields.

- The talks also dealt with discussing ways to develop and enhance cooperation and coordination on issues of common interest, including combating terrorism and its financing, combating crimes in all its forms, and exchanging experiences and training.

- The discussions also touched on the importance of resolving international disputes by diplomatic and peaceful means, adherence to the Charter of the United Nations, the principles of good neighborliness, respect for the unity and sovereignty of states, and non-interference in their internal affairs.

- The French side commended the Kingdom's efforts and support for the truce in Yemen, and the Kingdom's appreciation for France's support for UN efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the three references.

- The talks discussed the two countries' support for Lebanon's sovereignty, security and stability, and the importance of implementing comprehensive political and economic reforms. They expressed their satisfaction with the work of the Saudi-French Fund to support humanitarian and relief work in Lebanon with the highest standards of transparency.

- The talks dealt with the convergence of views on the need to intensify efforts to reach a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue in accordance with the principle of the two-state solution, the relevant international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, in a manner that guarantees the Palestinian people their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

- The talks included the importance of reaching a political solution to the crisis in Syria that preserves the territorial integrity of Syria and the safety of its people.

It also touched on international efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, to ensure the peace of Iran's nuclear program, and to urge Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, maintain the principles of good neighborliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries in the region.

- His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince, expressed to His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron the Kingdom's appreciation for France's support for the candidacy of Riyadh to host the World Expo 2030.

- At the conclusion of the visit, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the President of the French Republic, President Emmanuel Macron, for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to him and his accompanying delegation.

For his part, His Excellency expressed his best wishes of health and happiness to His Highness, and further progress and advancement to the friendly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Are the French still interested to build those 10 + nuclear reactors in KSA? Any news of which country and firms won the contract?
 

