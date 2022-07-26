Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on a visit to Greece

Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives at the Elysee Palace in the French capital, Paris, in the forefront to welcome him.. the French President..During the meeting, an official session of talks was held to review the historical and strategic relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in all fields. Views were exchanged on the overall current regional and international situation.- The discussions included ways to deepen the investment partnership between the two countries by raising the pace of investment and economic cooperation, enhancing cooperation in the fields of renewable energy such as solar and wind energy, cooperation in the field of clean hydrogen, adhering to the principles of the Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and the need to develop and implement climate agreements with focus. on emissions, not on sources.- The talks touched on aspects of strategic partnership and ways to develop it, the importance of stabilizing global energy markets, stabilizing and uninterrupting food supplies of wheat and grains to all countries of the world, and maintaining an abundance of supply and price stability.- During the talks, it was stressed the need for continuous evaluation of the common threats to the interests of the two countries and the security and stability of the Middle East region, and the importance of strengthening cooperation and partnership in the defense fields.- The talks also dealt with discussing ways to develop and enhance cooperation and coordination on issues of common interest, including combating terrorism and its financing, combating crimes in all its forms, and exchanging experiences and training.- The discussions also touched on the importance of resolving international disputes by diplomatic and peaceful means, adherence to the Charter of the United Nations, the principles of good neighborliness, respect for the unity and sovereignty of states, and non-interference in their internal affairs.- The French side commended the Kingdom's efforts and support for the truce in Yemen, and the Kingdom's appreciation for France's support for UN efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the three references.- The talks discussed the two countries' support for Lebanon's sovereignty, security and stability, and the importance of implementing comprehensive political and economic reforms. They expressed their satisfaction with the work of the Saudi-French Fund to support humanitarian and relief work in Lebanon with the highest standards of transparency.- The talks dealt with the convergence of views on the need to intensify efforts to reach a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue in accordance with the principle of the two-state solution, the relevant international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, in a manner that guarantees the Palestinian people their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.- The talks included the importance of reaching a political solution to the crisis in Syria that preserves the territorial integrity of Syria and the safety of its people.It also touched on international efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, to ensure the peace of Iran's nuclear program, and to urge Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, maintain the principles of good neighborliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries in the region.- His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince, expressed to His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron the Kingdom's appreciation for France's support for the candidacy of Riyadh to host the World Expo 2030.- At the conclusion of the visit, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the President of the French Republic, President Emmanuel Macron, for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to him and his accompanying delegation.For his part, His Excellency expressed his best wishes of health and happiness to His Highness, and further progress and advancement to the friendly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.