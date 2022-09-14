What's new

Saudi crown prince meets with president of the European Council

Saudi crown prince meets with president of the European Council

1663181954440.png

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with the President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday. (SPA)

Updated 13 September 2022
ARAB NEWS
September 13, 2022
  • Prince Mohammed and Michel reviewed the historic relations and existing cooperation between the Kingdom and EU countries
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Prince Mohammed and Michel reviewed the historic relations and existing cooperation between the Kingdom and European Union countries in various fields, including energy, environment, and climate change.

3440011-1376655421.jpg
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with the President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday. (SPA)

They also discussed regional and international issues and efforts made regarding them.

www.arabnews.com

Saudi crown prince meets with president of the European Council

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday. During the meeting, Prince Mohammed and Michel reviewed the historic relations and existing cooperation between the Kingdom and European Union countries in various...
www.arabnews.com

Saudi crown prince receives Kuwait PM in Jeddah​

www.arabnews.com

Saudi crown prince receives Kuwait PM in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Al-Salam palace in Jeddah on Tuesday. Sheikh Ahmed delivered a letter from the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to King Salman during the...
www.arabnews.com

Saudi envoy, Egyptian education ministers discuss cooperation​

www.arabnews.com

Saudi envoy, Egyptian education ministers discuss cooperation

CAIRO: Egypt’s ministers responsible for education have discussed closer cooperation with Saudi Arabia in meetings with the Kingdom’s ambassador in Cairo. Reda Hegazy, the minister for education, explained his goals to Osama bin Ahmed Nugali, including providing digital skills for all...
www.arabnews.com

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of diplomatic relations between Kingdom and Belize​

www.arabnews.com

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of diplomatic relations between Kingdom and Belize

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet approved on Tuesday the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and Belize at the level of ambassador. The Kingdom’s ambassador to the Caribbean country will be non-resident, Saudi Press Agency reported. The Kingdom’s acting Minister of...
www.arabnews.com

Al-Moghidi receives Maldives envoy to Saudi Arabia​

1663182189659.png

www.arabnews.com

Al-Moghidi receives Maldives envoy to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghidi, acting secretary-general of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, received Ambassador of Maldives to the Kingdom Mohammed Khaleel, along with his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, the ambassador was briefed on the efforts of...
www.arabnews.com

Saudi-Greek Friendship Committee discuss relations in the Shoura Council​

1663182219276.png


Saudi culture minister meets German, Cambodian counterparts at G-20 event​

www.arabnews.com

Saudi culture minister meets German, Cambodian counterparts at G-20 event

MAGELANG: Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al-Saud, the Kingdom’s minister of culture, met his German and Cambodian counterparts in separate talks on the sidelines of a G-20 event in Indonesia, Saudi Press Agency reported. In a meeting with German Minister of State for Culture...
www.arabnews.com

Saudi crown prince receives letter from Nigerian president on strengthening relations​

1663182286527.png


www.arabnews.com

Saudi crown prince receives letter from Nigerian president on strengthening relations

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a written message from Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, regarding the strong and solid bilateral relations that bind the two countries, and ways to support and enhance them in various fields and at all levels. The message was...
www.arabnews.com

Saudi, Chadian foreign ministers discuss relations during call​

www.arabnews.com

Saudi, Chadian foreign ministers discuss relations during call

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call on Wednesday to his Chadian counterpart Mahamat Zene Cherif. At the beginning of the call, Prince Faisal congratulated the Chadian foreign minister on the success of the comprehensive national dialogue in his...
www.arabnews.com

Yemeni defense minister visits the Joint Forces Command in Saudi Arabia​

1663182335311.png


www.arabnews.com

Yemeni defense minister visits the Joint Forces Command in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Yemen’s Minister of Defense, Lt. Gen. Mohsen Mohammed Al-Daeri, on Wednesday visited the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, where he was received by the Commander of the Joint Forces and Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Mutlaq bin Salem...
www.arabnews.com

Saudi attorney general visits Algeria’s Constitutional Court​

www.arabnews.com

Saudi attorney general visits Algeria’s Constitutional Court

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Mojeb and his accompanying delegation visited the Algerian Constitutional Court, where he was received by the court’s president, Omar Belhadj, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday. During the meeting, they discussed relations between the...
www.arabnews.com

Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Japan PM​

1663182735294.png

www.arabnews.com

Saudi crown prince receives phone call from Japan PM

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday. During the call, Prince Mohammed and Kishida reviewed aspects of cooperation between their countries in order to enhance relations in all fields within the...
www.arabnews.com

Lots of diplomatic action just within 2-3 days.

Most importantly, it looks like MbS once again has a foot in the power circles in the West, from Biden's (for him) humiliating visit to relations with all other relevant Western powers. Now the EU. I guess that they need Saudi Arabian oil and gas and have realized the importance of a economically thriving G-20 member state and the world's 17th largest economy.

@The SC @hamza gareeb do you guys think that this will mean that countries like Germany will finally begin to share critical military technology with KSA and help KSA reaching the goals of Saudi Vision 2030? German technology firms dream about gaining a foothold in such a huge and rich market like KSA that is not cash strapped and wants to actively invest in renewable energy, green technology etc. KSA should take advantage of the times we are in.
 

