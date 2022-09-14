Saudi crown prince meets with president of the European Council
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with the President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 13 September 2022
ARAB NEWS
September 13, 2022
- Prince Mohammed and Michel reviewed the historic relations and existing cooperation between the Kingdom and EU countries
During the meeting, Prince Mohammed and Michel reviewed the historic relations and existing cooperation between the Kingdom and European Union countries in various fields, including energy, environment, and climate change.
They also discussed regional and international issues and efforts made regarding them.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the President of the European Council Charles Michel on Tuesday. During the meeting, Prince Mohammed and Michel reviewed the historic relations and existing cooperation between the Kingdom and European Union countries in various...
www.arabnews.com
Lots of diplomatic action just within 2-3 days.
Most importantly, it looks like MbS once again has a foot in the power circles in the West, from Biden's (for him) humiliating visit to relations with all other relevant Western powers. Now the EU. I guess that they need Saudi Arabian oil and gas and have realized the importance of a economically thriving G-20 member state and the world's 17th largest economy.
@The SC @hamza gareeb do you guys think that this will mean that countries like Germany will finally begin to share critical military technology with KSA and help KSA reaching the goals of Saudi Vision 2030? German technology firms dream about gaining a foothold in such a huge and rich market like KSA that is not cash strapped and wants to actively invest in renewable energy, green technology etc. KSA should take advantage of the times we are in.
