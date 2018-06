Why are you posting 1 month old tweets from nobodies that are moreover bullshitting? KSA condemned Israel in strong words the same day, called for an emergency Arab League meeting and increased donations to Palestine. Few countries did as much as KSA.Secondly, Daily Sabah is a Erdogan-controlled newspaper (Erdogan's best friends are the Al-Thani regime in Qatar who have been busy in the past 12 months as well) so obviously the credibility is low and news will be interpreted in a negative way/light just like with Egyptian, UAE etc. policies to name a few.Nobody is taking such obvious bias seriously. Palestinians know better including the only Palestinian representative here @Falcon29 Israel is untouchable because of the US and West. Not because of freaking KSA. Don't ask for KSA to do the impossible when no other Muslim nations can do it. It's getting tiring.The only ones that will thank your posts are the following people;1) Anti-Arabs by nature2) People who hate the promising direction that KSA is moving towards on all fronts under MbS and current reforms3) People who are Erdogan fans and who somehow want to spin regional events in such a fashion that only Turkey has legitimacy and what such people's logic is, I have a hard time understanding, seeing that Turkey has been the by far closest partner of Israel in the region throughout Israel's history and continues to be so today.4) KSA is a modern-day nation state like all other nation states of today. It will do what it's leadership feels is in the interests of KSA. States look out for their interests. Pakistan is not different. I don't have to mention the bad relations that you guys have with Afghanistan (a country that your second largest ethnic group shares a lot in common with) or even India, a country that up to 15-20% of your population originates from and a group of people (Muhajir) that have dominated Pakistani politics.5) Anyway if you were genuine you would be calling this hypocrisy out but since you for some reasons (whether it is complexes, envy, outright unexplained hatred), you see things in black and white, which is something that I have noticed with many Pakistanis here on PDF.6) Now don't take this post too seriously or try to diminish all the factual information that I just wrote by writing some fairytale novels as a reply or "KSA bad", "Arab bad", "House of Saud bad", "WESTERN PUPPET!!!" rhetoric.BTW Bhutto, is that not that Shia family that has a weakness for a certain country due to their partial Kurdish (supposedly) origins? I am sure that this individual is thinking straight, not biased and looking at the wider picture.