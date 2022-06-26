What's new

Saudi crown prince confers King Abdulaziz medal on COAS Bajwa for strengthening Pak-Saudi ties

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was conferred with the King Abdulaziz Medal for making "significant contributions in defence cooperation" between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Sunday.

The army chief visited Saudi Arabia on an official tour, ISPR said. During the visit, Gen Bajwa called on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the kingdom's first deputy prime minister and defence minister and General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the Saudi Armed Forces at Jeddah, today.

Saudi crown prince confers King Abdulaziz medal on COAS Bajwa for strengthening Pak-Saudi ties

The army chief, who is currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, discusses cooperation in military fields with Saudi crown prince.
For salty PTI supporters:

Shuru ho joa PTI walo, apni tarbiat dikhao apnay muh ki fire sy!!
 
It is a standard diplomatic gesture.

All of our COAS have received it. After all the close ties between the military and Pakistan as a country and KSA are not a new thing.

I don’t like it in the case of Bajwa but it is what it is. At the end of the day it is just an order.

Imran Khan was given orders and gifts as well.
 
Pakistan will never recognize, maybe IK would have done that because IK is yahoo agent. That is why IK promoted Ertugal drama because Turkey recognizes Israel.


The same yahoodi agent IK stood against Islamophobia in United Nations General Assembly.

Raised Kashmir issue, called for Muslim unity in OIC, took initiatives for poor.


--


 
The same yahoodi agent IK stood against Islamophobia in United Nations General Assembly.

Raised Kashmir issue, called for Muslim unity in OIC, took initiatives for poor.

UN, lol who cares about that? Only na-insafians just keep bringing that UN resolution IK did that but no one else knows that in the world.

Maybe if IK had made Pakistan economically strong and left $100 Billion in reserves then world will automatically respect Islamic Republic of Pakistan but PTI left Pakistan on the brink of bankruptcy due to disastrous economic policies but now when they are out of power, they have solution for everything lol. When in power they didn't know what to do and told we have to increase petrol prices and blah blah. Only a fool like you and na-insafians can believe those big very big lies.

Kehta kuch aur hai aur kerta kuch aur hai ye jhoota insan.
 
The only medal that this scumbag deserves is shit on his ugly face. Is it just me or his face getting uglier by the day? Laanat ras ras k tapak rahi hay is ki shakal se.
 
UN, lol who cares about that? Only na-insafians just keep bringing that UN resolution IK did that but no one else knows that in the world.

Maybe if IK had made Pakistan economically strong and left $100 Billion in reserves then world will automatically respect Islamic Republic of Pakistan but PTI left Pakistan on the brink of bankruptcy due to disastrous economic policies but now when they are out of power, they have solution for everything lol. When in power they didn't know what to do and told we have to increase petrol prices and blah blah. Only a fool like you and na-insafians can believe those big very big lies.


Kehta kuch aur hai aur kerta kuch aur hai ye jhoota insan.
Shakal dekhi hai
100 billion k c**

50 billion to total budget hai
 
UN, lol who cares about that? Only na-insafians just keep bringing that UN resolution IK did that but no one else knows that in the world.

Maybe if IK had made Pakistan economically strong and left $100 Billion in reserves then world will automatically respect Islamic Republic of Pakistan but PTI left Pakistan on the brink of bankruptcy due to disastrous economic policies but now when they are out of power, they have solution for everything lol. When in power they didn't know what to do and told we have to increase petrol prices and blah blah. Only a fool like you and na-insafians can believe those big very big lies.


Kehta kuch aur hai aur kerta kuch aur hai ye jhoota insan.
I guess u lost ur brain somewhere, in 2018 PMLN left $9 billion in reserves and in 2022 PTI left $16 billion. In 3 months now its back to less than $9 billion. U expect IK to make reserves 100 billion in 4 years while 3 terms of bonga sharif couldnt even make 10 billion reserves.
If u cant make money then atleast have self respect but bonga tarnishes that as well, a PM feeding cake to an ambassador lolz. The moment this imported govt came to power a delegation was sent to israel, dialogue with india started. Beghairiti ki had hoti hay.
 
Bajwa is a known coward in this region. Saudia will never replace Raheel Sharif with Bajwa. Bajwa is given medal for serving Saudia's interest besides servings interest of US and India. India should also give an award to this traitor for agreeing ceasefire on LOC at a time when India was in serious conflict with China on Eastern Ladakh. Similarly US should also give an award to this traitor for facilitating the US to overthrow the Govt of his own nation and bring all the crooks back to power. I am sure even Donald Lu will be proud by the loyalty of Bajwa for US.


We Pakistanis are the lowest of the lowest who takes pride in every new low. No wonder a traitor, coward and crook is COAS of this nation.
 
IK is responsible too for giving an extension to Bajwa. But how come you the scum of this earth has the audacity to call PTI phatoos when your lord is NS who runs away every time when he is not in power. This is why I said people like you are the lowest of the lowest on this earth and then we get the lowest of the lowest leader be it COAS or PM like SS.
 

