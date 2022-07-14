What's new

Saudi crown prince accepts PM Shehbaz's invitation for visit

Both leaders discussed ongoing bilateral projects; agreed to further strengthen cooperation
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended an invitation to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan during his telephonic call on Tuesday, which he accepted.
The premier made the telephonic call to the crown prince to extend greetings to him on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

During the call, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to pursue a joint strategy for the execution of the decisions taken during PM Shehbaz’s visit to the Kingdom in April this year.
PM Shehbaz expressed good wishes for MBS and the people of Saudi Arabia.
He also felicitated the crown prince on the successful Hajj operation and thanked the Saudi leadership for taking care of the pilgrims, particularly those from Pakistan.
Both leaders also discussed the ongoing bilateral projects and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade and investment.

Pak pm Beggar has no self esteem portrays Pakistan poorly in the world.
 

