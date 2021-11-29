What's new

Saudi company to invest $1.5b in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 09:31 pm

Saudi Arabian company Engineering Dimensions will invest $1.5b to Bangladesh.

Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Sirajul Islam confirmed the news to The Business Standard.
The Saudi company will jointly invest in two companies in Bangladesh.

The Engineering Dimensions will invest in sugar, fertilizer and beverage industries in Chittagong along with Dipan Engineering. It will also set up a large scale cement factory with Titas Enterprise.
 
Just let it out let me hear it. Do you know Saudi Arabia is Pakistan's bank no other country aside from China has done that much for Pakistan thru out it's history but all we hear is bad-mouthing the saudis around this bloke.

This makes Pakistanis come off like bitter little men with angry management that are very ungrateful and one of the worst character in the world is being ungrateful especially to your close allies who are always there for you.

The Saudis appear as the more rational and bigger men in this relations whereas the Pakistanis appear like the spoiled child who is ungrateful to his parents despite giving him a lambo once in a while
 
Disgusting levels "utahana"
You really are a heavy lifter of Gulf balls aren't you?

You don't need to write the whole rant, when there isn't even a mention of Pak, it's Bangladeshi forum where even they have joked about Saudi investment promising but never coming through in older threads, in multiple other international forums they have joked about this

They have this reputation, everywhere, and it's an worldwide joke

But as a Saudi love child, you just have to jump into random argument, defending the daddy like no tomorrow

The other day you were sounding like a harmonal teenager

Saying Pak is this, Pak is that, Pak is like giga Chad

But now to defend the step dad

Pak is trash, Pak is this, Pak is the worst thing on earth

In just one day, the whole spectrum changed lol
 
I didn't say Pak is trash but some of the Pakistanis posting here are undoubtedly trashy people. Forget about Saudi-Bangladesh they don't go that far back and nor has a tied relations as Saudi-Pak.

How many investments have KSA put into Pakistan? Since 1947? Yes that is right you can't count it. They have been consistent..

It is not about being a fuking ball lifter but being realistic and seeing things as it is and being appreciative...

Even when KSA does good you look for ways to find fault..

So all I am saying is let it all out let me hear it..
Don't be afriad dear let it out
 
