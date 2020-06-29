Saudi coalition says it targetted 13 Houthi targets in Yemen

Battlion25
Jul 18, 2021
The Saudi-led coalition has attached 13 targets during a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen, Saudi state news agency (SPA) quoted the coalition as saying on Saturday.
The operation hit weapons depots, air defense systems and drones' communication systems in Sanaa, Saada, and Marib provinces, the coalition said.
