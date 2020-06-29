What's new

Saudi coalition says it targetted 13 Houthi targets in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition has attached 13 targets during a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen, Saudi state news agency (SPA) quoted the coalition as saying on Saturday.

The operation hit weapons depots, air defense systems and drones' communication systems in Sanaa, Saada, and Marib provinces, the coalition said.
Saudi coalition says it attacked 13 Houthi targets in Yemen

KSA won't be able to use the religious card for divide and conquer policy in Yemen. The ones that sell their souls to Saudi savages have no place in Yemen and Ansarullah will make it a reality inshallah.

Btw, Jerusalem Post of Israel is the only source that is praising Sauds in this world war on Yemen. Says a lot, besides, Sauds are going to be taught a good lesson.

People forget that according to Yemeni army general Yahya Sari' the people of peninsula inside the illegal kingdom of Sauds are helping them out and most of coordinations of vital infrastructures inside KSA were provided by inside people.

Its not only the Sauds that are trying to have their hands in the opponent country, Yemen has own tactics too.
 
It is not only about Saudi arabia but alot of countries have unwanted folks and they need an active frontline to stay active. Egypt, Pakistan Saudi, Bangladesh, Indonesia Etc etc have unvetted elements in there borders who just want to fight and that place will become the dumping place soon or later. It is the interest of everyone it is maintained.. As a playground.. So they don't cause choas in their own lands they will always need an active frontline
 
