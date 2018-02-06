Saudi coalition gives ultimatum to Houthis

Comes after Saudi strikes at Sa'naa international airport supposedly targeting drones, components for drones, and runways for training. Saudi strikes seem to have gotten more aggressive over the past month.
Iranian ambassador to Houthi's also died in Yemen recently and Iran blamed Saudi's for his death. Some reports suggested he was assaissainated by Houthi's or killed in a Saudi strike.
Iranian ambassador to Houthi's also died in Yemen recently and Iran blamed Saudi's for his death. Some reports suggested he was assaissainated by Houthi's or killed in a Saudi strike.