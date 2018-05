Saudi border guards foil plot to smuggle 1,117kgs of hashish, arrest 30

1 / 2Saudi border guards thwarted several attempts to smuggle 1,117 kilograms of hashish and arrested 30 suspects from different nationalities. (SPA)2 / 2Saudi border guards thwarted several attempts to smuggle 1,117 kilograms of hashish and arrested 30 suspects from different nationalities. (SPA)Updated 53 sec agoARAB NEWSMay 21, 201819:26222JEDDAH: Saudi border guards thwarted several attempts to smuggle 1,117 kilograms of hashish through land and sea borders during the period from May 7th until May 19th.Border patrols arrested 30 suspects from different nationalities, after they were spotted crossing the Kingdom's southern borders.According to the border guards' spokesman, Col. Saher Al-Harbi, those involved,have been referred to the relevant authorities for processing, along with the narcotics that were seized in their possession.Al-Harbi stressed that the border guards will continue to be vigilant in stopping all attempts to smuggle contraband into the country.