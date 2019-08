Oh we have other refineries such as TATA who has historical linkage to Iran they will be dealing to Iran but KSA pushing hard to India to cut oil dependency on Iran.



Anyway it is a historical stance from KSA to put that much money in India also now they are shareholder in Reliance Industry meaning they have stake in Indian security. They also announced to invest in Gwadar refinery with 10 Billion $.



Before they had invested in largest USA refinery in Texas and now India. KSA means business in India it indicates.

