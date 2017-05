The 4.3 square kilometre (1.7 square mile) shipyard will be located at Ras Al Khair on Saudi Arabia’s east coast. “The directors expect that the Maritime Yard will be the largest in the Arabian Gulf in terms of production capacity and scale,” Lamprell said in a statement.

It will be able to work on four offshore rigs and over 40 vessels a year including three very large crude carriers (VLCCs)

Saudi Aramco’s parent firm will buy 20 jack-up drilling rigs as well as offshore support vessels and services from the joint venture, Lamprell said. Lamprell shares jumped 13 percent after the announcement. Bahri will buy at least 75 percent of its commercial vessel requirements over 10 years from the venture – a minimum of 52 commercial vessels including a “significant number” of VLCCs, Lamprell said.





U.S. oilfield services and equipment provider McDermott International has said it will build a fabrication yard at the Ras Al Khair complex and move some of its operations gradually from Dubai to Ras Al Khair by the mid-2020s.