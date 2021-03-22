Saudi Aramco CEO: The company prioritizes China's supply for 50 years

21-03-2021Saudi Aramco CEO: The company prioritizes China's supply for 50 yearsAmin Al-Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco, told the China Development Forum today, Sunday, that the company will give priority to China's energy security over the next 50 years and beyond, in light of the parallelism of new and existing energy sources for some time.Al-Nasser said in his video statement that the oil giant is also seeing opportunities for more investment in projects aimed at helping China meet its needs in the areas of heavy transport and chemicals, as well as motor oils and non-metallic materials.