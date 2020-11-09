Saudi Arabia's Wahaj to work on Typhoon components

Wahaj will now be able to work on a variety of components for the Eurofighter Typhoon, enabling greater in-country support for the RSAF’s fleet of aircraft. (BAE Systems)

09 November 2020Saudi Arabia’s Wahaj has received a quality licence from BAE Systems to manufacture a range of consumable parts for the country’s Eurofighter Typhoon fleet.A BAE Systems spokesperson confirmed toon 8 November that the processes covered by the licence include conventional metallic and non-metallic machining and testing. Consumable components covered by the licence “include items such as brackets, bolts, and washers to more complex structural details of assembled components”.As a result of being approved by BAE Systems as part of the supply chain for the aircraft, it will be possible for Wahaj to bid for work to supply other operators of the Typhoon with the components. However, according to the spokesperson, this will be subject to regulatory requirements, commercial agreements, and supply chain arrangements.Wahaj president Ayman Al-Hazmi said in a statement that “the license from BAE Systems is the culmination of work and efforts that lasted for 12 months with participation of a number of specialists in materials engineering, quality auditors, supply chain development, and business development teams in both companies.”Wahaj, which was established in 2014, is an affiliate of the Saudi Arabia’s SIPCHEM and is co-owned by South Korea’s Hanwha Chemical Corporation.The company undertakes a variety of manufacturing and engineering work for the aerospace, defence, oil, and gas industries.