Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: Expectations, Myths & Realities

The social, political, and economic landscape of Saudi Arabia is being dynamically reformed under Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s rule.
Providing newfound freedom to women, limiting gender taboos, and promoting education and recreation, Saudi Arabia is rapidly moving towards modernism.
In this paper, the author discusses the underlying factors driving these changes - with a focus on the aims and objectives of the 'modern' Vision 2030 program.
To read the original paper, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk
