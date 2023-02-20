Saudi Arabia’s Trade With China Surpasses US and EU combined​

beijingwalker said: US trade is becoming irrelevant around the world. Click to expand...

Not irrelevant to be fair. Remember that China's main trade partner is the US and vice versa.The reality is that we are living in a more globalized and interconnected world economically than ever before. This is why global economic crisis are usually impacting the entire world economy regardless of origin. Or at least large parts of it.KSA is expanding their footprint in Africa, regions of Africa with deep and ancient ties to the Arab world such as the Sahel (itself an Arabic word), the Swahili coastline (also an Arabic word), Nigeria (soon to become the 3rd most populous nation in the world), Horn of Africa (immediate larger neighborhood), South East Asia (one of the largest Arab diasporas in the world are located in Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei (even ruling families there claim Arabian ancestry), South America (Latin America) where the largest Arab diaspora in the world is located (google it, a fascinating history), China obviously, East Asia as a whole and even new markets in Europe (soon gas exports to substitute Russian gas to Europe) etc.Just like China is constantly looking for new markets and new business opportunities.In fact KSA has had a trade surplus for years with the US.KSA-USA relations are strictly business, nothing else. Both nations for better or worse are better off having cordial ties than being hostile. KSA/Arabs were around millennia before the US appeared on the map and will remain to be so.KSA's fundamental view of the world, and frankly that of Arabs being one of the greatest merchant powers in history and a former ancient imperial power that has had its ups and lows, knows the game in other words, is that trade is beneficial before anything else. Hence KSA's cordial and close ties with the West, East, Muslim World and everything in between by large.Another look at the policy is to take a look at events in Ukraine. Trying to keep lines open with both parties, work with both etc., not taking sides blindly etc.Basically what every country should be doing in an ideal world.Relations also develop over time. Once in history, the US and China were allies against imperial Japan and fought alongside each other.