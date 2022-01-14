Saudi Arabia's PDTC enters into pact with Bharat Electronics - Zee Business

December 2021Saudi Arabia's Power for Defense Technologies Co (PDTC) has entered into an agreement with state-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) to promote defence and aerospace technologies in both countries."The agreement will facilitate BEL and PDTC to collectively bring cutting-edge technologies and technological solutions to the KSA's defence ecosystem," a release said on Tuesday.PDTC's Founder Sheikh Mohammed Mustfa-Zaini Al-Shaibi said BEL is at the forefront of technology innovation in India and the partnership will enable bringing in critical technologies for civilian and defence application to KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).This agreement will further cement the existing bilateral ties between the two countries, elevating the relationship to a strategic partnership, said Anil Pant, General Manager International Marketing at BEL."As a leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art electronic products and systems for the defence forces we foresee many such technological partnerships in the near future between The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India," he added.Headquartered in Riyadh, PDTC brings defence, aerospace and security technologies developed by global players, and localise them for Saudi Arabia and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.